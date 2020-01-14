Lori Harvey Faces Prison Time After Being Charged With Two Misdemeanors In Hit And Run Case

Over the weekend, fans went crazy after Lori Harvey and Future became Instagram official, but trouble was looming in the distance for the birthday girl.

The 23-year-old was hit with charges related to her hit-and-run on Monday, MSN reports.

Back in October, Lori was involved in a car accident and arrested after allegedly hitting a parked car and trying to flee the scene. Authorities said that the socialite’s car was discovered on it’s side next to the parked car on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. No one was injured at the scene. Just a few months later, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced that Harvey was facing two misdemeanors–one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage. If found guilty, Harvey could face up to a year in prison.

Criminal charges aside, Lori and Future have been seemingly living their best life on vacation in Jamaica. The entrepreneur showed footage of her and her friends charting a private jet to an undisclosed location. When she arrived, her room was decked out in candles and roses, a gift, fans speculated, were from her rapper beau.

The PDA heated up even more on social media, when Lori posted an insta-story of Future affectionately kissing her on the cheek. And just yesterday, the “Life Is Good” rapper posted Lori to his grid, shouting out his latest hit with rapper Drake.

Just last week, reporters caught up with Lori’s famous father, Steve Harvey, and asked how he felt about the rumors that his baby was hooking up with the Atlanta rapper.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” the talk show host remarked.

“Do you approve of Future?” the interviewer persisted.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Harvey repeated.

Well, unless he lives under a rock, he knows something about it now.