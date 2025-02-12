Mompreneurs Poster Image
Mompreneurs

Mompreneurs Featuring Keaira LaShae | S3e40

Health is wealth and this mompreneur is showing off her moves! Keaira LaShae, founder of Just Move Supplements, talks about her and her husband creating the first and only black owned supplement manufacturing company, how she has been able to help others shed those extra pounds through her videos, and how her daughters are already following her entrepreneurial footsteps! Viewers can tune in to Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s Youtube channel @ MadameNoire, and can also listen to the podcast online at Urban1Podcasts.com.

