Mompreneurs Poster Image
Mompreneurs

Mompreneurs Featuring Tookie | S4e1

In the Season 4 premiere of Mompreneurs, host Nancy Redd sits down with Montara Taslim—better known as Tookie, the powerhouse behind the viral brand Tookie Did It. From shampoo girl to salon owner, Tookie shares how she transformed a creative spark into a booming business in Los Angeles. She opens up about building her brand from the ground up, the power of social media (hello, braided baldy!), creating viral styles that landed her in Vogue, and how motherhood pushed her to hustle harder. This episode is a masterclass in faith, grit, reinvention, and trusting your vision—even when you’re holding a baby on your hip and a dream in your heart. Watch as Tookie talks about rebranding her business, launching her e-book, balancing entrepreneurship and parenthood, and her next big goal: working in film and TV production. 🔔 New episodes every Monday on the Urban One Podcast Network and YouTube! 📚 Get Tookie’s e-book and learn more at: https://tookiedidit.com/ebook

