Mompreneurs Poster Image
Mompreneurs

Mompreneurs Featuring Lisa Price | S4e2

In this powerful episode of Mompreneurs, host Nancy Redd sits down with Lisa Price, founder of the iconic beauty brand Carol’s Daughter. Lisa shares the inspiring 30-year journey from mixing products in her Brooklyn kitchen to building a multi-million-dollar beauty empire—then buying it back and becoming an owner again. Lisa opens up about launching her company with just $100, how motherhood transformed her leadership style, her powerful adoption story, and the therapy-fueled self-discovery that led to a five-month sabbatical and a new chapter in business and life. From pivoting through challenges to mentoring the next generation of founders, Lisa reveals what it takes to lead with purpose—and why she’s just getting started. 🔔 New episodes every Monday on the Urban One Podcast Network and YouTube! 📦 Learn more and shop at: carolsdaughter.com 📲 Follow Lisa on Instagram and TikTok: @IamLisaPrice

