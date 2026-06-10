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Charles Barkley Jokingly Refers To Cardi B As 'Cardi D's'

Charles Barkley Jokingly Calls Cardi B’s Crown Jewels ‘Cardi D’s’ At NBA Finals Game 3 & Fans Love It

Cardi B’s halftime performance gave New Yorkers something to enjoy as even Charles Barkley couldn’t help but notice the Bronx rapper’s obvious assets.

Published on June 10, 2026
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A smiling bald man in a gray suit holding a microphone, and a woman in a purple dress singing into a microphone on a blue stage.
Source: Getty

Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City was one of the worst days New Yorkers experienced in recent history. Not only did city officials shut down foot traffic in Midtown to accommodate the arrival of the human jinx known as Donald Trump, but the world watched as referees basically handed the San Antonio Spurs the victory in what many felt was blatant favoritism throughout the game.

That being said, Cardi B’s halftime performance did give New Yorkers something to enjoy as even Charles Barkley couldn’t help but notice the Bronx rapper’s obvious assets. Watching the 33-year-old Bronx bomber take to half court to perform her hit “Bodega Baddie” for thousands in attendance, the 63-year-old NBA Hall of Famer seemingly enjoyed the view as he told his co-hosts, “I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s!”

RELATED CONTENT: The Knicks Lost, But Cardi B Won Game 3 With A Snatched Surprise NBA Finals Halftime Performance

Well, he’s not wrong. The hilarious moment caused “Cardi D” to go viral as fans took to social media to spread the word on Charles Barkley’s assessment of Cardi B’s physical degree.

Unfortunately for us viewers at home, we weren’t treated to Cardi B’s performance. We were instead “treated” to the halftime game analysis courtesy of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Draymond Green, Kenny “The Jet Smith,” and of course, Earnie Johnson. We guess if you pay thousands of dollars for nosebleed seats at Madison Square Garden, you get certain perks along with it.

That being said we would’ve taken a Cardi B performance over any NBA analysis any day of the week. Just sayin’.

Check out some clips of Cardi B’s performance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals below, and let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section below.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Ready To Crash Out!’ — Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reignite Reconciliation Rumors After ‘Performative’ PDA On Mother’s Day: 8 Fan Reactions

Related Tags

Bodega Baddie Cardi B Cardi D charles barkley Donald Trump Madison Square Garden NBA San Antonio Spurs Shaquille O’Neal
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