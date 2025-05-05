Mompreneurs Featuring Erica & Monique | S3e52

In this season finale of Mompreneurs, we have a duo who have set out to help other businesses flourish. Erica Duignan and Monique Idlett speaks about how their company, Reign Venture Capital, is helping create generational wealth by investing in start-up companies while being one of the very few investment firms in the nation founded by Black women. Viewers can tune in to Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s Youtube channel @ MadameNoire, and can also listen to the podcast online at Urban1Podcasts.com.