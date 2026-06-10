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Former CO Gets 150 Years For Murders Of Wife & Daughter, 14

‘Terrorized Into Silence’ — Former Corrections Officer Gets 150 Years For Killing Wife & Daughter, 14, Who Reported Sexual Abuse To Police

During a welfare check, Raechyl Blackshear, 35, and her daughter, Jayla, were discovered fatally shot in an Anchorage residence on April 15, 2022, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Published on June 10, 2026
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Three smiling Black people: a woman with braids, a man with a serious expression, and a woman with glasses and a wide smile.
L–R: Raechyl Blackshear / GoFundMe, Jalonni Blackshear / Anchorage Police Department, Jayla Blackshear / GoFundMe

An Alaska man was sentenced to 150 years for murdering his wife and their daughter after the young girl reported sexual abuse to police on March 30, 2022. However, according to the Anchorage Police Department, the 14-year-old would not disclose the perpetrator. The primary suspect was her father, Jalonni Blackshear.

During a welfare check, Raechyl Blackshear, 35, and her daughter, identified by authorities only as J.B. at the time, were discovered fatally shot in an Anchorage residence on April 15, 2022, according to statements from the Anchorage Police Department.

J.B. was not publicly named in the statement, but was later identified by local news outlet KTUU as Jayla Blackshear, the teenage daughter of the married couple.

The image shows a funeral program celebrating the lives of Raechyl Michelle and Jayla Ramaya. It also includes an advertisement for AWAIC, an organization that provides services for those experiencing domestic violence.
Source: Raechyl Blackshear and Jayla Blackshear / GoFundMe

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A close-up portrait of a young Black man with braided hair, wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: Jalonni Blackshear / Anchorage Police Department

Last week, Jalonni, a former corrections officer, received the harsh sentence following an investigation, which revealed that after Jayla’s statement to police, he allegedly convinced Raechyl to have their daughter recant the allegation.

On April 3, 2022, a few days after Jayla made the complaint, Raechyl took her daughter to the police in an attempt to have her withdraw the statement. According to authorities, “That was the last day anyone from law enforcement saw Raechyl or J.B. Raechyl never returned to work, and J.B. never returned to school.”

Anchorage police say that in the following days, despite their absences, they believed the mother and daughter were with Jalonni, who had been tracked to Virginia and Maryland.

Two smiling Black women, one with curly hair and the other wearing glasses.
Source: Raechyl and Jayla Blackshear / GoFundMe

Raechyl and Jayla appeared to exchange text messages and remained active on social media during this time, Anchorage police said. However, investigators later learned that Jalonni killed the two on April 4, 2022, and left the area by April 6.

He took both of their phones and gained access to their iCloud accounts, then proceeded to text his other children, pretending to be their mother, writing, “mommy missed them,” even wishing one of them a happy birthday, the Department of Law said in its statement. Through their phones, Jalonni was tracked through various states on the East Coast and was eventually arrested in Staten Island, NY, on April 20, 2022.

In May 2022, Jalonni was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, first-degree sexual assault, incest, tampering with physical evidence, and forgery, according to Anchorage police.

As part of the plea agreement entered in January 2026, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing Raechyl and to second-degree murder for killing Jayla, police said in their statement. He also admitted to knowing who sexually assaulted his daughter.

His other charges were dismissed.

Last week, in court, the sentencing judge said that Jalonni “terrorized his family into silence and his ability to abuse them depended on their silence,” according to the statement from the Department of Law.


If you, or someone you know, is affected by domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233), where trained counselors can listen and help to figure out next steps.

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Related Tags

Alaska Anchorage Anchorage Police Department Ashlee Jenae domestic abuse femicide GoFundMe gun violence J.B. Jalonni Blackshear Jayla Blackshear murder National Domestic Violence Hotline Raechyl Blackshear sexual abuse sexual abuse accusations sexual abuse allegations shooting
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