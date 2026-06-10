‘Terrorized Into Silence’ — Former Corrections Officer Gets 150 Years For Killing Wife & Daughter, 14, Who Reported Sexual Abuse To Police

Source: Jalonni Blackshear / Anchorage Police Department Last week, Jalonni, a former corrections officer, received the harsh sentence following an investigation, which revealed that after Jayla’s statement to police, he allegedly convinced Raechyl to have their daughter recant the allegation. On April 3, 2022, a few days after Jayla made the complaint, Raechyl took her daughter to the police in an attempt to have her withdraw the statement. According to authorities, “That was the last day anyone from law enforcement saw Raechyl or J.B. Raechyl never returned to work, and J.B. never returned to school.” Anchorage police say that in the following days, despite their absences, they believed the mother and daughter were with Jalonni, who had been tracked to Virginia and Maryland. Source: Raechyl and Jayla Blackshear / GoFundMe Raechyl and Jayla appeared to exchange text messages and remained active on social media during this time, Anchorage police said. However, investigators later learned that Jalonni killed the two on April 4, 2022, and left the area by April 6. He took both of their phones and gained access to their iCloud accounts, then proceeded to text his other children, pretending to be their mother, writing, “mommy missed them,” even wishing one of them a happy birthday, the Department of Law said in its statement. Through their phones, Jalonni was tracked through various states on the East Coast and was eventually arrested in Staten Island, NY, on April 20, 2022.

In May 2022, Jalonni was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, first-degree sexual assault, incest, tampering with physical evidence, and forgery, according to Anchorage police. As part of the plea agreement entered in January 2026, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing Raechyl and to second-degree murder for killing Jayla, police said in their statement. He also admitted to knowing who sexually assaulted his daughter. His other charges were dismissed. Last week, in court, the sentencing judge said that Jalonni “terrorized his family into silence and his ability to abuse them depended on their silence,” according to the statement from the Department of Law.

If you, or someone you know, is affected by domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233), where trained counselors can listen and help to figure out next steps. RELATED CONTENT: Love Shouldn’t Hurt— 12 Stars Who Survived Domestic Violence And Spoke Their Truth 7-Month-Old Baby Left Motherless After GA Woman, 25, Shot & Killed By On-&-Off Boyfriend Who Turned Gun On Himself