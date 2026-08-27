Not Doin’ Well — Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By ‘Disgusting’ New Peacock Documentary ‘Clap If You Care’

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty A new three-part documentary, titled Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, detailing the cultural impact and meteoric rise of The Wendy Williams Show, is coming to Peacock in 2027, but a source close to Wendy Williams claims the media personality was allegedly “blindsided” by the project and had no involvement in it. Here’s what we know.

A source claimed Wendy Williams did not “okay” the documentary. According to The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa, a source told her that Wendy Williams “did not ok this doc.” The documentary, titled Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, was announced by Peacock on Aug. 24, and will explore Williams’ remarkable career, from her beginnings as a radio personality to her rise as one of daytime television’s most recognizable figures. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Extraordinary Love And Wisdom’—Wendy Williams’ Father, Thomas Williams, Passes At 94 Read more about the controversy after the flip.