‘Extraordinary Love And Wisdom’ — Wendy Williams’ Father, Thomas Williams, Passes At 94

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty – Wendy Williams and parents Shirley Williams and Thomas Williams Sr. pose for a photo on the observation deck after taking part in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building to celebrate The Wendy Williams Show’s ninth season at The Empire State Building on Sept. 18, 2017.

Wendy Williams’ father, Thomas Williams, has passed away at the age of 94, according to an Instagram announcement shared by Wendy’s niece, Alex Finnie, on Feb. 8. On Sunday, Finnie posted an emotional tribute to her grandfather, sharing a heartfelt montage of moments from his life, including clips of him smiling while celebrating his birthday and a collection of beautiful family memories over the years.

“I’ll be loving you always,” Finnie wrote. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share — after 94 years of extraordinary love, strength, brilliance, and wisdom, my grandfather Thomas D. Williams has passed.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams Is ‘Back To Her Old Self,’ Denies Dementia Diagnosis And Seeks To End Guardianship

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Finnie went on to share that she found comfort in knowing her grandfather had been reunited in heaven with her grandmother, Shirley Williams, whom she affectionately referred to as “Nana.” Shirley passed away in 2020 at the age of 85, a loss Wendy previously confirmed during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“I know he is in heaven with Nana, watching over our family and continuing to guide us as he always has,” Finnie continued, before adding, “My grandfather was truly a man of great intellect — an author, educator and keeper of historical facts. Papa poured into both family and community. I miss him tremendously. I’m a little lost for words right now, but I love you endlessly Papa. Give Nana a kiss for me.”

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty – Thomas Williams Sr. (L) and Shirley Williams (R) attend The Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 18, 2018.

Social media users react to Thomas Williams’ death.

Social media users flooded into the comments section, sending their condolences to Wendy, Alex Finnie and their family.

“Prayers and love to you, Wendy and the rest of the family,” wrote one user.

Another penned, “My condolences. Wendy will miss her dad dearly. Rest in Peace Mr. Williams.”

A third added, “My condolences Alex, sending love and prayers to you and the family. Sending love to Wendy during this devastating loss.”

Wendy Williams spent time with her father, Thomas Williams, in February.

The passing of Wendy Williams’ father marks a significant loss for the former talk show host, who appeared to share a close bond with him. Wendy, 61, was last photographed with her father in Miami in February 2025 during celebrations for his 94th birthday. At the time, the television personality, who is currently under a court-ordered guardianship due to claims of cognitive impairment, expressed uncertainty about whether she would be allowed to visit him.

“My dad is going to be 94 next month. I don’t know if I’m able to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad,” Wendy said during an emotional January 2025 interview on The Breakfast Club. She went on to claim that her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, may not permit the visit.

During the same interview, Wendy explained why seeing her father felt especially urgent given his age. “I’m exhausted thinking about what if I can’t see my dad for his birthday. At 94, the day after that is not promised,” she said.

Wendy’s niece Alex Finnie, who sat beside her during the interview, echoed her aunt’s heartbreak over the possibility of missing the milestone celebration.

“She wants to be here for his birthday,” Finnie said, “And the fact that they’re playing games — I’m sorry, that is just absolutely sickening.”

Wendy also shared a close relationship with her mother. While announcing her mother’s death during a 2020 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the New Jersey native reflected on how their bond grew stronger over time, particularly after she left for college.

“My relationship with my mother right up till the end was so girly and so ridiculously giggly,” she gushed.

MadameNoire sends love to Wendy Williams and her family during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: Media Maven Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia And Aphasia Reps Say