Celebrity News

Wendy Williams Guardianship Extended By Court

Wendy Williams Loses Bid For Freedom As Court Extends Guardianship

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wendy Williams Private Dinner
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams will reportedly remain under a court-appointed guardianship after a recent comprehensive medical evaluation reaffirmed her diagnoses of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia. This ruling, effective as of today, ceases any immediate hopes for her to regain legal autonomy over her estate.

According to Black Enterprise, health professionals conducted extensive neurological testing, including brain imaging and neuropsychological assessments, which confirmed the previous diagnosis initially made in 2023. Despite earlier claims by Williams’ team that she passed a mental competency exam “with flying colors,” the new results led her guardian’s attorney, Sabrina Morrissey, to request a three-month extension of the guardianship, set to continue through November 5, 2025.

Williams has forcefully opposed the guardianship, describing her living situation in a New York facility’s memory unit as “emotional abuse” and likening her confinement to being “in prison.” She has repeatedly declared, “I am not cognitively impaired,” and asserted that she did not anticipate the loss of control over her autonomy when the guardianship was first instituted in 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: Alimony Ain’t Just For Men: 10 Famous Black Women Who Paid The Price For Divorce

Wendy Williams Remains Under Guardianship

Wendy Williams Private Dinner
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

In an interview with The Breakfast Club earlier this year, the iconic television host expressed her disgust with her situation. “My life is like, f*cked up,” she revealed. She continued by saying, “I have to do this. There’s nothing else.” 

Williams first made her mark in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a bold and controversial radio DJ in New York and other major markets, earning the nickname “Queen of Radio” for the hot celebrity tea she would often dish. In 2008, she transitioned to television with The Wendy Williams Show, where she had a 13-season run, making her a household name. Known for her catchphrase “How you doin’?” and her willingness to say what others wouldn’t, she became a force and a unique voice in daytime TV.

Williams’s legal battle spotlights broader debates about autonomy, medical ethics, and the guardianship system, particularly its impact on high-profile individuals. As the case moves forward, we wish Wendy all the best.

RELATED CONTENT: How’s Wendy Williams Doin’?! Everything To Know About The Queen Of All Media’s Road To Redemption

Related Tags

dementia frontotemporal dementia guardianship Wendy Williams

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close