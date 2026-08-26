A Mom Thought She Had A Kidney Stone —Then Her Water Broke
Wait… What?! Woman Rushed To The Hospital For What She Thought Were Kidney Stones — Then Found Out She Was Having A Baby
Cierra Bellamy, a mom from North Carolina, recently went to the hospital believing she had a kidney stone, but while traveling to the emergency room, the 33-year-old was taken by surprise when her water broke — she had no clue she was pregnant. Hours later, she safely delivered her daughter Ariah.
“I was in the car, on my way to the hospital. I thought I was having a kidney stone. I was in lots of pain, and I told my friend I needed to go to the hospital,” she explained to WWAY during an interview published Aug. 20. “So, she took me, and on the way, my water broke.”
Cierra Bellamy’s surprise delivery: The new mom said she and her partner were “scared” after their baby daughter Ariah’s arrival because it was unexpected.
Bellamy said she and her partner, Daniel Ross, were immediately worried about their baby girl, Ariah, following the emergency delivery. The new parents recalled feeling “scared” and anxious about whether their daughter was okay, while also admitting they felt completely unprepared for her arrival.
“I was scared cause I didn’t know about her,” Bellamy told the outlet. “I didn’t have any prenatal care. I was very scared.”
Ross, who could be seen holding a happy and healthy Ariah during the interview, agreed, adding:
“She was in shock. I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.
Find out more about Cierra Bellamy’s unexpected pregnancy after the flip.
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Cierra Bellamy had a cryptic pregnancy, but what exactly is a cryptic pregnancy?
Cierra Bellamy is one of few women that have experienced what is medically referred to as a cryptic pregnancy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a cryptic pregnancy occurs when someone is unaware that they are pregnant, sometimes until well into the pregnancy or even until labor begins. Also referred to as a “stealth” or “denied” pregnancy, the condition can make it difficult for a person to recognize the typical signs of pregnancy.
Cryptic pregnancies are rare, but they are more common than people think. Research cited by the Cleveland Clinic estimates that approximately 1 in 475 pregnancies remain undetected until around 20 weeks, while about 1 in 2,500 pregnancies are not discovered until the time of delivery.
Bellamy shared that she had been using birth control before her unexpected pregnancy, making the news especially surprising. Birth control use is one of several factors that may contribute to a cryptic pregnancy, as no method is 100% effective. Even when used correctly, there is still a small chance of pregnancy.
Ross joked, “When they say it’s 99.9% effective, there is that 0.01% and we’re holding her right now.”
The new mom also explained that she didn’t feel any of the typical pregnancy symptoms before Ariah’s arrival which can include nausea, fatigue and breast changes.
“I thought it was just gas. You know how when babies are in your belly, they like push out, you can see their hands and feet and things like that, none of that,” said Bellamy. “No morning sickness, I was good, I was moving at the time too so I was moving couches.”
Despite the life changing delivery, the proud parents are adjusting to life with Ariah well. Ross shared that they were able to obtain the “basic essentials” for their daughter including a crib, wipes, diapers, and clothes.
Congrats to the happy parents!
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