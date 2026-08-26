Wait… What?! Woman Rushed To The Hospital For What She Thought Were Kidney Stones — Then Found Out She Was Having A Baby

Source: Photo courtesy of WWAY News / Cierra Bellamy, Daniel Ross and their baby daughter Ariah.

Cierra Bellamy, a mom from North Carolina, recently went to the hospital believing she had a kidney stone, but while traveling to the emergency room, the 33-year-old was taken by surprise when her water broke — she had no clue she was pregnant. Hours later, she safely delivered her daughter Ariah.

“I was in the car, on my way to the hospital. I thought I was having a kidney stone. I was in lots of pain, and I told my friend I needed to go to the hospital,” she explained to WWAY during an interview published Aug. 20. “So, she took me, and on the way, my water broke.”

Cierra Bellamy’s surprise delivery: The new mom said she and her partner were “scared” after their baby daughter Ariah’s arrival because it was unexpected.

Bellamy said she and her partner, Daniel Ross, were immediately worried about their baby girl, Ariah, following the emergency delivery. The new parents recalled feeling “scared” and anxious about whether their daughter was okay, while also admitting they felt completely unprepared for her arrival.

“I was scared cause I didn’t know about her,” Bellamy told the outlet. “I didn’t have any prenatal care. I was very scared.”

Ross, who could be seen holding a happy and healthy Ariah during the interview, agreed, adding:

“She was in shock. I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Find out more about Cierra Bellamy’s unexpected pregnancy after the flip.

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