Black Women Have Always Fed The World — So Why Are Black Mothers Still Fighting To Breastfeed Their Own Babies?

Source: Igor Alecsander / Getty National Breastfeeding Month is observed every August as an opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, encourage support for breastfeeding families and bring attention to the barriers that can make breastfeeding difficult. Established nationally in 2011 by the United States Breastfeeding Committee, the month highlights the importance of maternal and infant health and pays tribute to the different cultural communities and advocates working to improve breastfeeding outcomes. For Black mothers, National Breastfeeding Month is especially important because significant disparities in breastfeeding continue to exist in the United States. While breastfeeding can provide important health benefits for both mothers and babies, Black women face a number of systemic, historical and economic barriers that can make it more difficult to initiate and continue breastfeeding. Understanding those barriers is an important part of understanding the breastfeeding gap. Here’s what we know. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Geriatric’ Or Not, I’m A Muva — Pregnancy Over Age 40 Is On The Rise & Has Never Looked Better [Op-Ed]

National Breastfeeding Month: Why is breastfeeding important for Black women? Breastfeeding provides nutritional, physiological, psychological and immunological benefits for both mothers and babies. Research has found that breastfeeding can help protect infants from certain illnesses and health conditions, while mothers who breastfeed may also experience health benefits. Globally, researchers have estimated that improving breastfeeding practices could prevent hundreds of thousands of child deaths and tens of thousands of maternal deaths each year while producing significant economic benefits. Sadly, Black mothers are more than two times more likely to experience infant mortality compared to other races. One of those reasons, according to Birth Without Bias, the number one app for Black mothers to find culturally competent medical care professionals, is that Black babies are disproportionately born premature, “too small, or “too sick.” The company noted that “Black women have some of the highest rates of preterm births and low birth weight babies—the ones who need the protective benefits of breast milk the most. Breast milk is easier to digest for underdeveloped digestive systems and has been proved to reduce the risk of necrolitis,” the leading cause of death among premature infants. Despite benefits, breastfeeding rates have historically been lower among Black mothers in the United States. This disparity cannot simply be attributed to individual choices. Researchers have pointed to systemic racism, unequal access to healthcare, workplace policies and a lack of culturally competent lactation care as some of the factors that can influence breastfeeding outcomes.

Black women and breastfeeding: a dark history. The history of breastfeeding in America also plays an important role in the conversation. During slavery, enslaved Black women were often forced to breastfeed the children of slaveholders while being separated from their own children or denied the ability to adequately nurse them. That painful history, often referred to as “wet nursing,” contributed to complex attitudes and stigma surrounding breastfeeding that have persisted across generations.

Hospital care, lactation and workplace support are crucial for Black mothers. Source: svetikd / Getty Hospital practices can also affect whether a mother successfully establishes breastfeeding. The hours and days immediately following childbirth are critical for learning how to latch, understanding a baby’s feeding cues and establishing milk production. Research has found racial differences in the breastfeeding support mothers receive in healthcare settings, and Black mothers may be more likely to experience practices such as early formula supplementation that can affect breastfeeding. Provider bias can create another obstacle. Black mothers may not always receive the same level of breastfeeding encouragement, education or guidance as other mothers. When healthcare providers fail to recognize a mother’s concerns or provide culturally responsive care, mothers may leave the hospital without the information or confidence they need to continue breastfeeding. There is also a lack of diversity within the lactation-care workforce. Having access to lactation consultants and other healthcare professionals who understand a mother’s cultural background and lived experiences can make breastfeeding support feel more accessible and relevant. Expanding the diversity and cultural competency of the lactation workforce can help address some of these gaps. Social support matters, too. Because breastfeeding rates have historically been lower in many Black communities, some new mothers may have fewer relatives, friends or peers who have breastfed and can offer practical advice. Having someone who can explain what a normal feeding looks like, provide encouragement during difficult moments or simply reassure a new mother that she is not alone can make a meaningful difference. Workplace and economic barriers can make breastfeeding even more challenging. Black women are disproportionately represented in some hourly and service-sector jobs where workers may have less flexibility and fewer benefits. Returning to work soon after giving birth can make it difficult to maintain a breastfeeding routine, particularly when mothers do not have adequate paid leave or access to appropriate pumping accommodations. Pumping requires more than simply having a breast pump. Mothers need adequate time, privacy, a clean space and the ability to pump regularly throughout the workday. When those resources are unavailable, maintaining milk production can become difficult. For mothers already facing financial or employment insecurity, these challenges can add another layer of stress during the postpartum period.