Looking For Love Or Lust? NYC’s Hottest Singles Are Flocking To The ‘Best Bars To Get Laid’

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Source: Morsa Images / Getty Looking for love, a summer fling or just a memorable night out? According to one New York City matchmaker, where you grab a drink could make all the difference. New York City has long been considered one of the best places to date, thanks to its endless nightlife, buzzing social scene and millions of singles. But if you’re hoping to leave the bar with more than just a tab, one viral matchmaking expert claims certain spots give you better odds than others, keyword: Bars to get laid. Enter @MurrayHillGuy, the self-proclaimed Midtown matchmaker behind the trending “Best Bars to Get Laid at in NYC by Neighborhood” list that’s been making the rounds on social media. Dubbed the “summer edition,” the cheeky guide offers both locals and tourists a playful roadmap to some of the city’s hottest nightlife destinations to get laid. Hit the flip to see which bars made the cut. RELATED CONTENT: Nail That First Date: Tips To Keep It Fun, Flirty And Far From Cringe

“Best Bars To Get Laid At In NYC By Neighborhood” List: Bars That Made The Cut. Source: GoodLifeStudio / Getty While the list is clearly meant to be fun, it also highlights something real about New York’s dating culture: certain neighborhoods have earned reputations as magnets for singles looking to mingle and get a little frisky. The West Village tops the rankings with no shortage of popular hangouts. Yesterday’s claims the No. 1 spot. Whether you’re stopping in for live music, dancing or happy hour drinks, the charming Bleecker Street bar has become a go-to meeting place for people hoping to strike up a conversation with someone new. The busy bar was followed by neighborhood favorites like The Spaniard, Wilfie & Nell, Bleeker Street Bar and Bayard’s. The East Village isn’t far behind when it comes to nightlife with romantic potential. The neighborhood’s lively bar scene earned several shoutouts on the list, including Phebe’s, Lucinda’s, Bar Bianchi, Cooper’s and the famously discreet Please Don’t Tell, each offering its own unique atmosphere for those looking to make a connection. Social media users react. Of course, there’s no guarantee you’ll meet your soulmate, or even score a second date, just because you walk into one of these bars. Chemistry can’t be mapped, and every great relationship starts differently. Still, choosing a venue known for its social crowd certainly doesn’t hurt if your goal is to meet new people.

The list quickly sparked conversation online, with social media users flooding the comments section to weigh in. Many applauded @MurrayHillGuy’s picks, saying he was spot on with several of the featured bars. Related Stories Charles Barkley Jokingly Calls Cardi B’s Crown Jewels ‘Cardi D’s’ At NBA Finals Game 3 & Fans Love It

‘I Will Be Indulging’—Raheem DeVaughn Set To Take The Stage At The 2025 Flavored Food & Wine Festival [Exclusive] “Can confirm union pool, my one night stand turned marriage w babiessss lol,” wrote one Instagram user. Some netizens debated which neighborhood truly deserves the title of New York City’s best bar to get lucky while others said a few of the selections were a total miss. “PHEBES??? LMAOOOO stop,” wrote one person. “All LES locations 🧢,” another penned. One user questioned if there were options for men and women who might be a little shy to put themselves out there. “What if you got no game? Can you give me the list for best bars for that please?” asked one person. Do you agree? Whether you see it as a serious dating strategy or simply a fun excuse to explore the city’s nightlife, one thing is certain: in New York City, you never know who might be waiting on the other side of the bar. If you’re in New York City, do you agree with some of the choices on the “Best Bars to Get Laid at in NYC by Neighborhood” list? Tell us in the comments section. RELATED CONTENT: Stack Dating Explained — How This Gen Z Trend Is Redefining Modern Relationships