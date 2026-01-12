Stack Dating Explained — How This Gen Z Trend Is Redefining Modern Relationships

Source: Organic Media / Getty Stack dating is a rising dating trend embraced by Gen Z, praised for taking the pressure and stress out of meeting someone new. According to Vice and Cosmopolitan, young singles are lining up back-to-back dates in a single day and fitting them naturally into their daily routines—like pairing a date with a workout class or a walk in the park—to increase their chances of finding the right match. By treating dating as just another part of the day rather than an event requiring elaborate planning, many feel they can show up as more authentic versions of themselves. RELATED CONTENT: Floodlighting 101: The Oversharing Dating Trend That Can Sabotage Your Love Life “Most of us sit back and wait for someone to choose us. But with stack dating, what you’re saying is, ‘I have a limited amount of time in my schedule. I will proactively put the people I’m dating into a specific moment of my day or week,” Paul Brunson, Tinder’s Global Relationship Insights Expert, told Cosmopolitan during an interview published July 22. “And when you’re interacting with romantic prospects more often, you’ll likely be more confident and sure of who you’ll be compatible with long-term.” For this generation, the long hours once spent preparing for a first date are fading. Tinder’s 2023 Future of Dating report found that about 51 percent of global Tinder users ages 18 to 25 now prefer simple, low-pressure dates that blend seamlessly into everyday life. Whether it’s catching someone after a morning coffee run or squeezing in a quick drink before dinner with friends, dating whenever it fits is becoming the norm. Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty

What are the pros of stacking dating? Source: Charles Olu-Alabi / Getty Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. According to Vice writer Sammi Caramela, stack dating has gained popularity because it prevents people from investing too much, too soon. “Many prefer this dating trend above others, as it allows you to plan dates when they’re most convenient for you. Rather than spacing out multiple dates among your busy weekend schedule, taking away various weekend nights to avoid back-to-back outings, you’re fitting them in during your free time without worrying about stacking them too close together,” Caramela wrote in an article for Vice published Nov. 27. This approach saves time and encourages a more relaxed mindset. With several dates planned in one day, there’s less time to overthink what might go wrong. It’s essentially a form of casual speed dating, helping people grow more comfortable with the often-intimidating world of first dates. Another advantage? The stakes stay low, and you can sift out the qualities you’re looking for in a compatible partner a bit easier, adds Brunson. When dates happen close together, it allows clearer comparisons. After each date, he suggests evaluating questions like: Which date showed curiosity? Who listened the most? Which connection felt like pure physical attraction versus genuine interest? Source: Jupiterimages / Getty