4 Children & Their Grandma Die From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
‘I Just Want My Babies’ — Ohio Mom Loses All 4 Children And Their Grandmother To Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
A Toledo, Ohio mother shared her devastating loss after four of her young children and their grandmother died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
On Friday, Adriana Coleman made the heartbreaking decision to take her four-year-old son off of life support, leaving her to now mourn the deaths of her four children—Liberty, Storm, Legacy, also known as Ace, and Stone and their grandmother, 36-year-old Candace McAllister.
“She had a great personality. She was definitely the life of the party,” Coleman said of McAllister.
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The tragic incident happened last Wednesday, July 15, in the 300-block of Phillips Avenue, near Detroit.
Investigators say carbon monoxide filled the car as the family was sitting inside a vehicle waiting for help with a flat tire.
Toledo’s fire chief says the children’s father called 911 after arriving to assist and finding them unresponsive.
“Pray for his sanity a lot more than anything else cause my husband is definitely going through it,” Coleman said.
Investigators told her the carbon monoxide level inside that car was extreme.
The mother also said, “When they put their meter in the car to test the carbon monoxide level in there, the level was five times the lethal limit.”
“I’m going to miss them yelling, and screaming, and laughing. There wasn’t a day that I was not without my kids. Never,” she said.
“Everything I did was for about with my kids. I don’t—it seems so surreal now because life has stopped for me right now cause I’m here but I have no idea what’s going to happen after I walk out these hospital doors… I just want my babies,” she said.
Unfortunately, the family had no life insurance, so an account has been set up to help cover funeral costs. Donations can be made to the Coleman-McAllister Fund at any Fifth Third Bank location.
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