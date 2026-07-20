‘List Your Return Address!’ — Nolan Wells’ Mother Claps Back At Anonymous Hate Mail Alluding To Al Sharpton & Ben Crump Money Grab

Source: Wells Family GoFundMe / Screenshot Nearly two weeks after the body of 18-year-old college student Nolan Wells was discovered following his disappearance while celebrating the Fourth of July on Horn Island, Mississippi, his mother, Christine Wonsley, revealed that the family has received anonymous hate mail. However, the grieving mother refuses to remain silent or be intimidated by insensitive threats, taking to Facebook with a bold message for the incognito sender. “Whoever sent this to my home, may the good Lord have mercy on your soul,” she captioned the post alongside a picture of the alleged hate mail, which shows her at a news conference with her husband, Elmore Wonsley, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and attorney Ben Crump. The photo shows Sharpton and Crump comforting her as she sobs with their hands on her shoulders. The sender drew arrows coming from the eyes of both civil rights activists, pointing toward multiple dollar signs on both sides of Wonsley. Source: Christine Wonsley / Facebook RELATED CONTENT: If That Viral Bernita Bowlding Photo Doesn’t Terrify You, You’re Not Paying Attention To What’s Been Happening To Black Women [Op-Ed]

On Thursday, Christine shared an emotional video on Instagram to thank supporters for their “love” and “kindness.” “Right now everything is so heavy. Everything is so heavy. Just been going through the motions. I’m a healthcare provider, so I talk about grief a lot,” she said in the heartfelt video message. “Now, to be on the other side of this, it’s a lot. I lost my mom a few years ago, and that was hard. This loss, this pain, this grief hits different. It’s insurmountable.” “I feel like I can’t breathe and I feel like there is an elephant just sitting on my chest, but I know this is the process,” she added. “I have a wonderful support system, I have my faith in God, which I’ve been leaning heavy into.” RELATED CONTENT: ‘Her Daughter Watched You Do This!’ — Rapper Judy World, 28, Dead After Boyfriend’s ‘Jealous’ Sister Stabs Her With Butcher Knife In Front Of 10-Year-Old Child