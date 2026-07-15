‘Her Daughter Watched You Do This!’ — Rapper Judy World, 28, Dead After Boyfriend’s ‘Jealous’ Sister Stabs Her With Butcher Knife In Front Of 10-Year-Old Child

Source: Judy World / Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @isiahcareyfox26 A woman has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of Krystal Jordan, also known as Houston rapper Judy World or Play Girl Judy. According to Houston police, Kayla Wynita Rodgers, has been charged with manslaughter. The stabbing was reported on Saturday in the 11900 block of Bat Sheva Lane on Houston’s south side. When Houston police officers arrived they found a bystander providing first aid to the 28-year-old “Okay” rapper, who was suffering from a stab wound in the leg. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officers said Rodgers remained at the scene and was detained without incident. She was later booked into the Harris County Jail. RELATED CONTENT: Love Triangle Turned Deadly — Pregnant Woman Sentenced To Life For Killing Another Expectant Mother Carrying The Same Man’s Baby Source: Judy World / Screenshot courtesy of Keiara Walker GoFundMe

Krystal leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter who, sadly, was there at the scene of the crime. Jordan’s mother, Keia Jordan, was also with her daughter and granddaughter at the time of the tragic encounter. During a live interview with FOX26, the grieving mother said that Rodgers is the sister of Krystal’s boyfriend. “The night my daughter was stabbed, she went over there with good intentions, to go get something for the guy that she was dating from the mom. She went over there to talk to the mom ’cause she had him on the three-way on the jail call,” Keia explained. She went on to describe that “the daughter [Rodgers] came outside. When she opened the door and seen my daughter there, she came outside with a butcher knife, intentionally. She said, ‘I don’t want this bi–h over here ’cause I’m fittin’ to kill her ’cause this is what I wanna do.'” Source: Keia Jordan / Screenshot courtesy of YouTube @FOX 26 Houston. “She killed her on an act of jealousy. Jealousy and bully, that’s not the way to go. That’s the worst thing in the world now. You intentionally killed my daughter in front of me and her daughter,” she said through heartbreaking sobs. She recalled how Rodgers “kept running up to [her] daughter” trying to stab her, “saying, ‘Ima kill this bi–h! Ima kill her! I’m gon’ kill her. This is what I want to do! I don’t like her. I’m gon’ kill her!” While holding her crying granddaughter close to her, she said, “And you took my daughter from me. You took my daughter from her daughter, her Mama from us. That’s not right.”

Keia made it clear that she is seeking justice. For her and her family, who have launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to “help cover Krystal’s funeral costs and to support her daughter’s living expenses,” justice means that Rodgers should be charged with murder, rather than manslaughter. “You intentionally killed her. You did what you wanted to do. And you need justice for what you did. I can’t put justice on you. Only the system can put justice on you.They need to take care of her,” she said, doubling down with: “And they’re not charging her with manslaughter. They better charge her with murder because she did it intentionally. It wasn’t an accident.” Source: Judy World / Screenshot courtesy of Keiara Walker GoFundMe She told the news outlet that Rodgers ran up to her car to stab Krystal, but her daughter blocked her with the door. After that, Rodgers went around getting in between Keia and Krystal, stabbing the latter in the leg. “She hit an artery. Me and my baby was trying to stop, stop the bleeding,” she said through sobs describing how they put pressure on the wound, but sadly, their efforts to save her life were unsuccessful. “She took my daughter from us. She took my baby. She broke my puzzle. I had a piece of puzzle that was mine! It was my puzzle. It didn’t belong to nobody else. It’s different if it was natural. It wasn’t natural. She started it. She, she…,” said Keia taking a moment to let out an agonizing cry, finally finishing her thought with, “she killed my daughter.”