Choose You! Because Men Like Rick Ross Will Never Be More Important Than Your Career [Op-Ed]

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty Lately, Rick Ross has been everywhere, rolling out a new book, promoting an upcoming tour, and making rounds across Beyoncé’s internet with a message about women that definitely speaks volumes. He says he does not want a career-driven woman. He wants a woman who is available—on call, at his disposal, ready to drop everything for him at a moment’s notice. RELATED CONTENT: Rick Ross Accuses Drake Of Getting Nose Job And Copying Lil Wayne’s Style

And while the first statement alone is extremely problematic, his follow-up statement was a banger too. The rapper made it clear that he dates “multiple women,” plans to keep a harem of women, and “has no intention of marrying them.” Now I know how some of you, male-centered girlies do when we start calling bulls–t on the bulls–t that these men say and do in an effort to humble, reduce, or control women. I know some of you offer them grace for their bad behavior and attitude. So, let us be clear, this is not confusion. This is not a quote taken out of context. This is clarity. And when a man is this clear, the only question left is why any woman would choose to misunderstand him. What Ross is describing is not partnership. It is positioning. A man with this mindset is not looking for an equal partner, a soulmate, or someone to do life with; he is looking for a lap dog. A woman willing to answer his every call and cater to his every desire. He wants an all-access pass. Access to a woman’s time, energy, and presence without offering exclusivity, commitment, or long-term security in return. And the truth is, this is not new for him. Rick Ross has built an entire persona around luxury, control, and dominance—where women often appear as extensions of that lifestyle rather than respected partners within it. Whether in his lyrics, interviews, or public commentary, the message has been consistent. This mess of a man wants to be the center of the relationship, and women are expected to adjust accordingly. When famous men like Rick Ross are in promo mode, they tend to say whatever will get our attention because they want to be the trending topic, but it’s not performative; it’s the truth. Believe him. We all know that context matters. And if you need receipts, Google Rick Ross and any of the following women: Cristina Mackey Tia Kemp Lira Galore Pretty Vee Lastonia Leviston Briana Camille Oh, and this is the short list!