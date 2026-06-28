Men Like Rick Ross Should Never Overshadow Your Career
Choose You! Because Men Like Rick Ross Will Never Be More Important Than Your Career [Op-Ed]
Lately, Rick Ross has been everywhere, rolling out a new book, promoting an upcoming tour, and making rounds across Beyoncé’s internet with a message about women that definitely speaks volumes.
He says he does not want a career-driven woman. He wants a woman who is available—on call, at his disposal, ready to drop everything for him at a moment’s notice.
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And while the first statement alone is extremely problematic, his follow-up statement was a banger too. The rapper made it clear that he dates “multiple women,” plans to keep a harem of women, and “has no intention of marrying them.”
Now I know how some of you, male-centered girlies do when we start calling bulls–t on the bulls–t that these men say and do in an effort to humble, reduce, or control women. I know some of you offer them grace for their bad behavior and attitude. So, let us be clear, this is not confusion. This is not a quote taken out of context. This is clarity. And when a man is this clear, the only question left is why any woman would choose to misunderstand him.
What Ross is describing is not partnership. It is positioning. A man with this mindset is not looking for an equal partner, a soulmate, or someone to do life with; he is looking for a lap dog. A woman willing to answer his every call and cater to his every desire. He wants an all-access pass. Access to a woman’s time, energy, and presence without offering exclusivity, commitment, or long-term security in return.
And the truth is, this is not new for him.
Rick Ross has built an entire persona around luxury, control, and dominance—where women often appear as extensions of that lifestyle rather than respected partners within it. Whether in his lyrics, interviews, or public commentary, the message has been consistent.
This mess of a man wants to be the center of the relationship, and women are expected to adjust accordingly. When famous men like Rick Ross are in promo mode, they tend to say whatever will get our attention because they want to be the trending topic, but it’s not performative; it’s the truth. Believe him. We all know that context matters. And if you need receipts, Google Rick Ross and any of the following women:
Oh, and this is the short list!
The truth is, Ross is not whispering these thoughts in private; he is saying them with his full chest—pun intended. He is saying these things while promoting his brand. That means this is not just opinion; it is part of the image he is selling.
He is selling this idea that:
A man’s success is non-negotiable, and a woman’s ambitions are optional. A woman’s availability is required, but a man has no responsibility to ensure a woman’s needs are met. It’s the audacity and delusion for me. But what can be expected from a man who allegedly ended his relationship with model Jazzma Kendrick because she refused to kiss him publicly? Weird! What happened to a woman’s right to do as she pleases?
Listen! There is nothing wrong with wanting love or choosing softness. But everything is wrong with abandoning yourself to accommodate a man who has already told you that you are not the only one, you are not a priority, and you are not being considered for anything permanent. So, what exactly are you giving up your life for? Because a man who truly values you will never ask you to shrink so he can feel bigger. A man who loves you will celebrate your career, respect your time, and build with you. A man who loves you will not require you to revolve around him.
Let’s keep it a buck, dependency without commitment or security is a whole recipe for disaster. Any man asking you to be readily available while offering no real commitment is not building a future for you or with you. That man is using you; he is grooming you and playing in your face to secure and nurture his convenience. Oh, and once you give up your independence—your income, your structure, your sense of self—you do not just lose freedom. You lose your options, and niece, options are power.
Listen, he said what he said! Rick Ross has shown you exactly who he is, and I am not talking about the biggest boss. I’m talking about a man who is full of feces, a man who prioritizes access without alignment, control over commitment, and convenience over connection. So, believe him. Because no man—no matter how rich, famous, or influential—should ever require you to sacrifice your purpose to be at his disposal.
Choose you first!
RELATED CONTENT: Tia Kemp, Rick Ross’ Ex, Says He Was Having Sex With Keyshia Ka’oir While Gucci Mane Was In Prison
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