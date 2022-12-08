MadameNoire Featured Video

Rick Ross and comedian Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell are a confirmed couple. During an appearance on REVOLT’s Black Girl Stuff, the Wild N’ Out star confirmed that she and Rozay are an item.

“Yeah it’s the boss,” she said when asked if she’s dating “the biggest boss that we’ve seen thus far.”

She went on to discuss what she admires about the God Forgives, I Don’t rapper.

“It’s the boss in him. I like guys who lead. So when you’re a leader you can step to me, you know? But again, when it comes down to Ross, Ross is the type of person who you look at and you just admire, you’re inspired by — like I want to do what you’re doing, so teach me.”

While doing red carpet coverage for the 2022 BET Music Awards, Vee and Ross got flirty but it wasn’t clear if we should take them serious or not.

“What’s up ya’ll! It’s your girl Pretty Vee and look who’s behind me,” she said as Ross was gladly in her personal space. “My bae!”

“What we is?” she asked. To which Ross replied, “We gon keep them out of our business.”

Rick Ross And Pretty Vee’s Chemistry Is Undeniable

When they appeared on Boss Talk With Pretty Vee and Rick Ross for Luc Belaire champagne, it was obvious that they have a bond off the camera. Excell shared that she sends the Miami rapper affirmations every morning, which he said he greatly appreciates.

“The devotions you send me every morning, baby they mean so much,” Ross told her. “They so powerful, they so positive — it brings so much light and that’s why I want to make it clear before we go any further — your success… this is just the beginning.”

He added, “Baby keep winning and don’t stop. You’re a gift.”

