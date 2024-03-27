MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media is in a frenzy amidst reports that Drake is alluring Rick Ross’s ex, Cristina Mackey, with tickets to his upcoming concert. Fans are here for the level of petty, especially since the Da Boss unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram.

Mackey, a Colorado native and music artist, shared a snap of a personal invite from the OVO team. In her Instagram story, Ross’s ex-boo held up a black envelope sealed with her name, the brand’s golden owl and the logo for Culture Millennials.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted a screenshot of Mackey’s Instagram story, noting that the Hustlin’ hitmaker stopped following the 6 God, the comments ate up the drama.

“Aubrey and his team’s level of petty is something else,” one commenter wrote.

Others clapped back against the petty claims and insisted that the Maybach Boss is unbothered by not only the invite but the ex.

“This ain’t effective against Rick Ross. He ain’t gonna feel a way,” someone wrote about the beef.

Another comment shaded Aubrey Graham, writing, “Drake, that’s a bad move. You invited a female, Rick Ross, not to trip on.”

“And She A Clown For Going, Never Allow Yourself To Be Used As A Pawn,” a commenter criticized.

More comments banded together, rallying for Drizzy to invite Ross’ baby’s mama, Tia Kemp, to the concert instead.

“He should have sent that invite to Tia Kemp instead!” someone said.

“It would’ve hit harder if it was Tia Ross don’t give af about this girl!! Tia his BM & his “biggest opp”! Aubrey call me we need to talk you not popping it hard enough!,” another comment read.

Currently, Drake has announced an extension of the 2024 ‘It’s A Blur’ tour for 2024 across the United States. Thanks to the support of J. Cole, the team is slated to tour across a 22-date run of shows, kicking off in Denver, Colorado and ending in Birmingham, Alabama. Champagne Papi was scheduled to pop off his performances in Mackey’s home state, but The Denver Post reported on multiple concert date cancellations.

Ticketmaster also shows that the upcoming April 16, 2024, show has been canceled by the event organizer.

Drake’s Dad, Dennis Graham, has his son’s back through some rapper beef.

In addition to Ross, rapper Nav also unfollowed Drake. Dennis Graham, a musician and actor, jumped into the mix and warned anyone to unfollow the Canadian rapper for criticizing Drake in their lyrics to hit charts and sell records. He posted Drake’s 2017 “More Life” album cover art and captioned a very sarcastic post.

“Yo, I am about to drop some new music, and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them to start a beef with Drake and get them to unfollow him, and that’s going make my shit shoot up to number 1, I’m sure this is going to work so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets!!!!!!!!!!!! I WILL BE NUMBER ONE 1Day!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Drake’s father shared it on his Instagram.