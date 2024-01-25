MadameNoire Featured Video

Tia Kemp, an ex of rapper Rick Ross, dropped a few bombshells on Instagram Live regarding Rozay, Meek Mill and Keyshia Ka’oir, Gucci Mane’s wife. And she’s possibly writing a book.

In a clip posted by Live Bitez, Kemp first alleged Rick Ross and Meek Mill ran a train on model Liral Galore, Rozay’s ex-fiance.

“Go back to that hoe, Lira Galore,” Kemp said. “She was laughing at me with his baby mama them, too, when it was your turn.”

Kemp then dragged Ka’oir into the mess, claiming her baby daddy got intimate with Mane’s wife while the “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper was locked up.

“I seen [Ka’oir] pulling out from his studio house in that Rolls Royce she was driving. It was a white one,” she said. “This the truth, though, allegedly, and it’s the truth. I ain’t gotta lie. Lie detectives pay me. It’s going to be in the book. They can’t sue me. I ain’t lying. That girl better go prove to her husband and Rozay that I’m telling the truth.”

Mane (real name Radric Davis) and Ka’oir dated for four years, even when he spent a couple of years in prison for illegal gun possession. Once released from prison in 2016, Mane and Ka’oir’s relationship changed for the better when he proposed to her at an Atlanta Hawks game in 2016. The two tied the not in 2017 and have been together ever since.

So, it’s unclear if the allegations are true.

Kemp wasn’t the only one on IG with claims. Rozay went on IG on Monday, Jan. 22, to pettily explain why the mother of his child continued making disparaging claims about him.

“Every time you get on TikTok, I know you see a new release from Tia,” he said. “But, listen, we all gotta imagine what she’s going through. Her mother, who’s a 30-year recurring crack addict, she back addicted. Tia’s dealing with it.”

The sarcastic rapper affirmed that he wouldn’t “cut off” Kemp’s account before slamming her further.

“Tia’s sister, Ebony, she told me about that botched surgery,” he said. “But you going to get over it, you gonna heal. I ain’t gonna lie, we laughed about it for a little while.”

He later sneered at Kemp about going live last week in her car dragging his beau Cristina Mackey, saying, “Them hoes ain’t going Live in the house. You can’t speak a real nigga name if you ain’t’ going Live in your house with the paint on the wall.”

