‘That Voice Better Still Be Fat’ — Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss In Sexy Latex Catsuit: 10 Hilarious Fan Reactions

Source: Jazmine Sullivan / Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @jazminesullivan. Photo by Alanz0 Media. When R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan made a surprise appearance on the Philadelphia leg of Ari Lennox’s sold-out Vacancy Tour to perform a sultry rendition of “On It” from her 2021 Grammy-award-winning album Heaux Tales, on Sunday (May 24), not only did concert goers witness a musical masterclass, they were also treated to a feast for the eyes. The 39-year-old Philly native served a bawdy buffet when she revealed her most dramatic weight-loss transformation yet, leaving us all requesting some of whatever she’s been having, but also hungry for more. RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Run The Stage: Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Doechii Headline ONE Musicfest 2025



Jazmine Sullivan Backs It Up On Usher At The Roots Picnic, Fans Demand A Collaboration Source: Jazmine Sullivan / Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @jazminesullivan. Photo by Alanz0 Media.

Snatched and svelte in all the right places, Sullivan shared sexy snaps and video of her trimmed-down physique with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Monday (May 25) evening, and immediately sent the platform into a frenzy. “U look TF amazing,” commented singer Tamar Braxton, followed by a barrage of fire emojis and heart eyes emojis. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Popular social media chef Kimmy’s Kreations wrote, “JAZZZZ BABY YOU LOOK GOODT!!! Ok catwoman!! Meow!” While another user joked, “Somebody car windows busted out,” referencing Sullivan’s revenge anthem, “Bust Your Windows” from her 2008 debut studio album, Fearless. Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Speaking of get back, this is the definition of revenge body goals. Throughout Sullivan’s nearly 20-year-long career, we’ve watched her weight fluctuate from fluffy to fine (referring specifically to her size, i.e., very thin or small, because we all know her face card has never declined!). But in 2021, the songbird really left fans gagging when she popped out extra slim with an all-new, vulnerable, and sensual side to match for her record, the highly acclaimed Heaux Tales. Source: Myesha Evon Gardner / Myesha Evon Gardner Although she is notoriously tight-lipped about certain parts of her personal life and rarely posts on social media, when the Reality Show artist does give us behind-the-scenes glimpses, she’s surprisingly transparent about her struggles with gaining, losing, and keeping weight off. For example, in a now-deleted October 2020 Instagram post, she wrote, “Real quick y’all… IM BIG!!!! #nowcarryon #sheesh,” doubling down with, “My weight fluctuates depending on what I decide to put down my throat that week. If anything I’d hope that whatever u see in me serves as a reflection and inspires u to love or change certain things abt YOUR life,” per Essence magazine. Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Most recently, Sullivan took to social media to share details about her weight loss, and clapped back at critics who accused her of looking “sickly.” “I’m a size 12,” she proudly proclaimed. “180 pounds. There’s nothing skinny about me but my neck.” Sullivan also shared that she converted to a vegan lifestyle to support her late mother, Pamela “Pam” Joi Sullivan, during her battle with breast cancer, which she unfortunately lost on July 22, 2023, at the age of 64. “My mom was my biggest supporter since I was a child,” she revealed to Shondaland.com shortly after her mom’s passing. “She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, so this was a full-circle moment of finally getting the payoff that we worked hard for. Not only that, but her being in a healthy state and being able to experience it with me, it was really beautiful and let her know that I love her and appreciate her. I wouldn’t even have been here without her.” RELATED CONTENT: Jazmine Sullivan Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother Pam Sullivan: ‘Rest Now Butterfly



Jazmine Sullivan Mourns The Loss Of Her Grandmother On Instagram

Keep scrolling for some of the best social media reactions to Jazmine’s shocking slim down. 1.

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