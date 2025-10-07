Music

Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Doechii Headline OMF 2025

Black Women Run The Stage: Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige & Doechii Headline ONE Musicfest 2025

ONE Musicfest 2025 returns bigger than ever, featuring a blockbuster lineup that celebrates Southern hip-hop royalty, Black music legends, and the genre-blending stars shaping the future.

Published on October 7, 2025

The vibes are set and the culture is calling, as ONE Musicfest 2025 returns bigger than ever, featuring a blockbuster lineup that celebrates Southern hip-hop royalty, Black music legends, and the genre-blending stars shaping the future.

Presented by P&G and co-produced by Live Nation Urban, MadameNoire can confirm that the 16th annual OMF returns to Atlanta’s iconic Piedmont Park on Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26, and it’s bringing the heat with what may be its most legendary bill yet.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out The Supreme Court And Leads Glastonbury Crowd In Chant: ‘My Body My Motherf—ing Choice’

City Of East Point Unveils A Rico Wade Monument
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Leading this year’s lineup is ATL’s toxic titan, Future, making a rare hometown headlining appearance for what’s expected to be an explosive, hit-heavy performance.

Fans will also witness history with a Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the late, great Rico Wade, the visionary behind Organized Noize, Outkast, Goodie Mob, and none other than Future himself. The tribute will spotlight the collective’s massive influence on Southern rap and ATL’s status as a global hip-hop hub.

Continuing with the ATL honoring vibes is Ludacris, who’s celebrating 25 years since his breakout album, Incognegro, and will take over the stage with a “Luda & Friends” set packed with hometown nostalgia, high energy and surprise cameos.

And if that wasn’t enough, The Roots will return to OMF for the first time in a decade—this time joined by none other than Mary J. Blige, making her OMF debut and bringing that Queen of Hip Hop Soul energy Atlanta crowds are ready for.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

OMF2025’s Lineup Is STACKED

This year, OMF also bridges generations and genres with a genre-defying, cross-coast mix of R&B stars, hip-hop vets, gospel voices, and rising acts ready to leave their mark. Full lineup (in alphabetical order) includes:

Ari Lennox, Jazmine Sullivan, Kehlani, Busta Rhymes, Chief Keef, Wale, Clipse, Carl Thomas, Jagged Edge, Marvin Sapp, Lloyd, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Tweet, Rasheeda, DJ Smooth, Cupid, Bankroll Ni, Mike Clark Jr., Leon Thomas, KenTheMan, Ray Vaughn, FLO, Tonio Armani, Yakiyn, Odeal, and more.

City Of East Point Unveils A Rico Wade Monument
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Plus, Greg Street & Friends are bringing a down-South turn-up of epic proportions with sets featuring Trick Daddy, Project Pat, Plies, Rich Kidz, Trinidad James, and Havoc of Mobb Deep.

Breakout phenom Doechii will also make her highly anticipated OMF debut. The genre-blurring rapper and singer has already secured a BET “Best New Artist” win, a Grammy nomination, and a No. 1 Urban radio hit; now, she’s bringing her Alligator Bites Never Heal brilliance to the OMF stage.

According to OMF founder Jason “J.” Carter, this year’s festival goes beyond big-name performers and focuses on honoring cultural legacy.

One Music Fest: OMF 2025
Source: One Music Fest / One Music Fest

“Atlanta is our home, and this year we’re celebrating it in the biggest way possible—with Future, Ludacris, and a historic Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in hip-hop,” Carter shared in a statement. “ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments.”

And the impact speaks for itself: OMF generates over $61 million annually for Atlanta’s creative economy, supports over 5,000 workers, including staff, artists, vendors, and hospitality teams, and continues to uplift Black-owned businesses and community partners year-round.

This year’s corporate collaborators include Toyota, Hennessy, Teremana, and more, with immersive brand activations, lounges, and cultural hubs expected throughout the weekend.

Ticket Info

With fans flying in from across the globe, tickets are expected to go fast. Head to ONEMusicfest.com for full lineup details, tickets, hotel packages, and updates.

If you’re anywhere near Atlanta this October and not at ONE Musicfest, you might want to check your calendar as the culture’s biggest weekend is about to take over the city. Stay tuned to BOSSIP for artist exclusives, performance previews, and everything you need to know before the music hits the park!

RELATED CONTENT: Doechii Conquered Her Anxiety — And Now She’s Helping Others Do The Same

