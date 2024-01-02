MadameNoire Featured Video

Jazmine Sullivan is mourning the loss of her grandmother.

On Dec. 29, the R&B powerhouse took to her Instagram Story to announce the death of her beloved “grandmom.” The devastating loss comes just a few months after the singer’s mother, Pam Sullivan, passed away.

“Rest now, grandmom. I know mommy is so happy to see you!” the “Bust Your Windows” hitmaker penned.

“These women are the very reason I sing and write. The reason I’m funny and sassy. The reason I say what I mean according to my conviction. The reason I love God! And the reason I’m strong even when I don’t think I am.”

Sullivan, 36, added, “God decided 2023 I could handle losing them both. Iono, why… but his plans are above me. What I do know is that I was blessed to have been molded and loved fiercely by these amazing women. And I am proud to continue carrying myself in the light in which they raised me! God, I thank you for my time with them! I’ll miss you, Grandma. Hug mommy for me.”

Sullivan followed up her emotional letter with two throwback photos of her grandmother, including one image that captured the late matriarch holding her as a child.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans sent love and their condolences to the R&B songstress.

“Praying for Jazmine Sullivan and hope she’s okay,” wrote one user.

Another stan penned, “Jazmine Sullivan lost her mommy and grandma all in the same year. I’m truly praying for my girl. This life thing is hard.”

A third netizen commented, “So sad for Jazmine Sullivan. Recently, losing her grandmother. I know it’s been a tough year for her!! Sending all the love.”

Sullivan announced the death of her mother in July.

As previously reported, on July 22, Sullivan’s mother, Pam, passed away four years after she was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer.

“I don’t have the words yet, Mommy. So for now, I’ll say thank you, thank you, thank you,” the Heaux Tales artist captioned a beautiful black-and-white photo of her mother as a child on Instagram. “Rest now, butterfly 10/26/58- 07/22/23.”

In October, the “Need U Bad” crooner posted an emotional video of her mother and father, Don, wishing her a happy birthday four months after her mother’s death.

“Words can’t express how much we love you, Jazmine. You are the light of our life,” Pam gushed in the short clip. “We pray that you are happy. We want you to be happy.”

Our prayers and thoughts go out to Jazmine Sullivan and her entire family during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: Jazmine Sullivan Went Gold And GotPhilly’ss Highest Honor On The Same Damn Day