Fans on Twitter are thirsty for a collab between Usher and R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan following the crooner backing that ass up on Usher at the Roots Picnic over the weekend.

On June 4, Usher took the stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to work his musical magic on the last day of the buzzing festival. According to Revolt TV, the Grammy Award-winner kicked off the show with a medley of his classic hits, including “Burn,” “Yeah,” and “U Don’t Have to Call.”

Then, the Georgia-bred star threw the crowd for a loop when he brought out Sullivan and Black Thought of The Roots to perform a live rendition of “You Got Me.”

Social media reacts to Usher and Jazmine Sullivan’s dynamic collab.

One video shared by the Roots Picnic Instagram account showed Sullivan grinding against the Confessions crooner as they rocked the stage at the festival. The R&B songbird donned a big bright smile as she threw it back on the “Yeah” singer.

In the comments section, fans and concertgoers couldn’t get enough of Usher and Sullivan’s cheeky duet.

One Instagram user wrote, “Usher be letting the ladies have their way!!!! I love that for us.”

Another fan penned, “Jazz said you gon make a heaux outta me.”

A third user chimed in, “Usher wasn’t ready for Jazmine, bae bae.”

On Twitter, several people said that they wanted to see the duo collab on a future song.

According to one user, Sullivan wasn’t the only star that Usher brought out to share the stage with him. A user named Quinton Coldwater tweeted that Eve also came out to perform her verse on the classic late ’90s smash.

Before Usher’s incredible headlining performance, stars such as Ari Lennox, City Girls and Lucky Daye gave the crowd high-energy performances.

On June 2, the first night of the festival, the annual showdown kicked off with a bang when R&B legend Lauryn Hill surprised fans with a reunion of The Fugees. GloRilla also took to the stage and shocked the crowd when she brought out a very pregnant Chrisean Rock. Check out a few highlights below.

