Face Cards Lethal, Chests & Rippling Pecs On Display — Fine AF Fridays Vol. 19 Is A Problem

Source: Lizzo/IG:@lizzo, Source: Bevel/IG:@bevel, Source: Ashanti/IG:@ashanti

This week, the girls and guys were outside—and booked. From brand campaigns to music rollouts, a few of your faves put their looks to work, whether they were promoting a project or simply reminding us why their face cards stay undefeated. Lizzo stepped out with something of her own to sell, while Larenz Tate kept it smooth in a campaign for a Black-owned grooming brand. And of course, Ashanti had a moment of her own worth celebrating. Then there were those who didn’t need to sell a thing at all—just showing up, showing face, and reminding us exactly why they stay in rotation. Here is Vol 19. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Celeb Abs So Chiseled They Deserve Their Own Zip Code (We See You Ja Rule & Taylor Hale), Vol. 18 1. Kayla Nicole, 34 Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Does Kayla Nicole even know how to take a bad picture? She is always posted up looking snatched and delectable.

2. La La Anthony, 43 La La Anthony is another one that never disappoints! This lace high-slit dress was sexy and fit perfect on her dangerous curves.

3. Xavier Mills, 30 Forever‘s Xavier Mills had us not wanting to scroll with these shirtless chiseled pictures he put on the ‘Gram! Don’t worry, he’s definitely been added to the archives.

4. Shantel Jackson, 41 Shantel Jackson channeled another iconic Jackson this week and looked absolutely beautiful doing it. She tapped into her Janet Jackson That’s The Way Love Goes inspired outfit and nailed it.

5. Shaboozey, 30 Shaboozey had this hot, rugged look to him at the Houston Rodeo! We are loving it.

6. Aldis Hodge, 39 As we have reached the end of season 2 of Cross, it’s finally sinking in that we may have to wait months until we see this man’s beautiful face on our screen again! So we’re going to soak it all in.

7. Queen Latifah, 56 Queen Latifah been serving looks for decades now, so it should be no surprise when she steps out looking good. And yet, she still had us all gasping with her Gold Party look. Like wow!

8. Bianca Lawson, 46 Bianca Lawson absolutely should’ve been in Sinners because the way she doesn’t age not one bit – it’s giving vampire. Gorgeous vampire – but vampire nonetheless.

9. Vedo, 33 “You Got It” singer Vedo came through with a smooth outfit to announce that he’s got new music on the way. But he’s distracting us with this partially open shirt and cream-colored slacks!

10. Pardison Fontaine, 36 Speaking of new music, Pardison Fontaine dropped a video for his song “IjUSsWaNnAcHILL” and to be honest, with him looking like that, we want to chill with him too.

11. Kandi Burruss, 49 Kandi Burruss just finalized her divorce and the first picture she dropped when it was announced makes it clear that her glow has not dimmed one bit. She’s looking radiant as ever in this Mugler dress and she even let the girls poke out a bit.

12. Kat Deluna, 38 Y’all remember Kat Deluna? She made that reggae hit song “Whine Up” featuring Elephant Man. Yes Miss Lady is all grown up on us and still fab!

13. Yung Miami, 32 Y’all heard Yung Miami! She is still the baddest and that unwavering confidence is one of our favorite things about her.

14. Terrell Carter Terrell Carter has been busy dropping singles too and this latest one comes with a video where he is shirtless! We’re keeping this clip on replay.

15. Ashanti, 45 Ashanti looked like perfection in this all-purple dress with her legs looking nicely glazed like Krispy Kreme donuts.

16. Larenz Tate, 50 Actor Larenz Tate offered up his never-aging face and charming smile for this Black-owned male grooming brand called Bevel.

17. Lizzo, 37 Lizzo changed her hair color a few weeks back, and we are still loving it. She looked extra gorgeous in this promo video for the clothing brand Yitty. It gives her this warm cinnamon glow, and the pink blush was a nice added touch!

18. Pierre Abena, 34 Model and Influencer Pierre Abena had us stalking his page a little too long after we came across this photo! I mean wow. We are speechless.

19. Jade Pinkett Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece, Jade Pinkett looked incredible on her night out. She wore a pink dress that really made her skin pop and had her hair styled in these beautiful wand curls.