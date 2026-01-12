Model Of The Year Anok Yai On The Mend After Scary Postoperative Complication Following Lung Surgery

Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

The fashion world is taking a collective sigh of relief at the news of Anok Yai‘s road to medical recovery. Yai, a 28-year-old South Sudanese-American supermodel who was recently crowned Model of the Year at the 2025 Fashion Awards, is currently recovering from a scary medical emergency. After undergoing what was initially a successful robotic lung surgery in mid-December, Yai was reportedly rushed back to the hospital after developing sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection.

The news comes as a shock to fans who have watched Yai dominate the industry, from opening Prada shows to gracing every major Vogue cover. Behind the high-fashion editorials, however, the model has been navigating a medical battle that the majority of the world was unaware of until she took to Instagram to share her journey.

According to Page Six, for much of her life, Yai was asymptomatic, but over the last year, her health began a steady decline that she initially tried to outrun. What she originally dismissed as a persistent cough evolved into chest pains, bouts of coughing up blood, and terrifying moments where she struggled to draw breath. After seeking specialist care, she was diagnosed with a congenital defect, a condition present from birth, that was overworking her heart and gradually destroying her lung tissue.

Despite the severity of her symptoms, Yai admitted that she chose to work through the pain, trying to find a convenient time for a procedure in an industry that rarely stops for a break.

“I quickly realized there was never going to be a ‘right time’—my health would continue to worsen,” she shared with her followers.