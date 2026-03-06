Fine AF Fridays! Abs-olutely Dangerous — Taunt Tummy Season Has Arrived And These 20 Stars Came To Flex, Vol. 17

Source: Dia Nash/IG:@dialarennash, Source: Donald Brumfield Jr./IG: @bishop__don, Source: Doechii/IG:@doechii As spring approaches, cold weather is slowly dissipating, while temperatures are rising. But the climate isn’t the only thing increasing the heat. We’ve also got 20 Fine AF picks, whose steamy photos has heartbeats racing and foreheads sweating. Dia La Nash showed us what her mama gave her, thanks to good genetics. But Don Brumfield proved that genes aren’t the only factor that can have you looking good – and trust us…he is looking GOOD! Doechii also left us stuttering with her post this week and there are several more sexy individuals for you to feast your eyes on. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays — Stars Serving Body-Ody-Ody & Tailored Temptation, Wait ‘Till You See Mustafah: Vol. 16 1. Birgundi Baker, 33 The Chi actress, Birgundi Baker, had us trying to like her pictures 3,4 times. Her skin looked stunning in this deep red lingerie set.

2. Dia La Ren Nash, 26 Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. If you think you are seeing a younger Niecy Nash, you are kind of right. This is her daughter, Dia, who is the spitting image of her and all her mom’s beauty!

3. Karamo Brown, 45 Ohhhh! So this is what Karamo has been hiding up under those shirts!? Who knew he was beefed up like this?

4. Desmond Scott, 32 Source: Desmond Scott/IG:@desmondscott Many people who follow Desmond Scott are familiar with watching him cook food in the kitchen. But fans really want to know the recipe behind this new suave charm he’s got going on.

5. Tracee Ellis Ross, 53 Ms. Tracee Ellis Ross ladies and gentleman! We love it when she gets into her bag like this. And we know when she dresses like this, she gets men talking to themselves in her DMs, hoping for a look and a response.

6. Olivia Dean, 26 Olivia Dean looked like a breath of fresh air at the BRIT Awards. She wore a bright yellow dress covered with blue flowers.

7. Uzo Aduba, 45 My, my, my. Look at Uzo Aduba in all her glory. Can we get a little commotion for how exquisite and sophisticated she looks in her black gown!

8. Brandon Clayton Brandon Clayton captured our hearts with that dashing smile and who doesn’t love a man in a good suit!

9. Demari Davis, 29 Too Hot To Handle star Demari Davis was definitely looking a little too hot for us. We are loving this clean, minimalist outfit on him that brings all the attention to his handsome face. Also we peep them muscles Demari!

10. Jania Meshell, 26 These photos of Jania are the epitome of mom first and baddie immediately after. The influencer was looking too good, while having a pool day with her little ones.

11. Doechii, 27 Rapper Doechii was clearly feeling herself in the several spicy outfits she had on in this carousel – and as she should.

12. Donald Brumfield Jr. aka Bishop Don, 38 Don Brumfield flexed the fruits of his gym labor. I mean, we knew he was built, but these close up pics show us just how stacked he really is.

13. Armanda, 28 Fashion and beauty influencer Amanda aka Glow Princess did more than just glow during her trip to Hawaii…she radiated. Does she have a plus one on her vacation, because if not, we’d sure like to be it!

14. Dami Hope, 29 Oh Dami, Dami, Dami. This Love Island star never ceases to amaze us with how well he out does himself every single time. Just fine for no reason!

15. Da’Vinchi, 30 Da’Vinchi has us burning up with how hot he’s looking in his fire fighter outfit for the new Tyler Perry series, Where There’s Smoke.

16. ScarLip, 25 New York rapper ScarLip had us speechless with these gorgeous photos she took to promote her upcoming performance. She hit fans with the triple threat: body, skin, and eyes, which should all get her a sold out show.

17. Dwyane Bacon, 30 Professional basketball player Dwyane Bacon stays out the way when it comes to Instagram, but when he does decide to post he sends the girlies into a frenzy – us included.

18. Skyh Black, 38 Wow! We should’ve known with the color being his last name that Skyh Black would kill it in an all black outfit. With the help of his deep colored eyes, he effortlessly charms us.

19. Rico Nasty, 28 Oh yessss honey! Rico Nasty is taking it for Gucci’s 2026 Fashion Week show. Here’s a woman who knows her angles and can work a camera even with sheer fabric on. She essentially had on one big Gucci stocking and how she was able to make it look high fashion in these photos…we don’t even know.