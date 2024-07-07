MadameNoire Featured Video

The highly anticipated thriller series Cross, based on James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross novels, is set to premiere on Prime Video later this year. The series debuted during the 28th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in June in Miami. MadameNoire was on the scene and obtained an exclusive interview with the film’s leading man Aldis Hodge and the film’s showrunner, Ben Watkins during the festival.

The series brings a fresh and authentic perspective to the beloved detective and forensic psychologist. As Alex Cross (Hodge) tackles complex cases in Washington, D.C., he faces challenges from his past that jeopardizes everything he holds dear. With intense action, psychological depth, and a compelling portrayal of Black community, Cross promises to captivate audiences and offer a new take on a classic character.

Read the exclusive interview below.

MadameNoire: Congratulations to both of you on your success. We’re looking forward to the series.

Ben, in adapting a beloved book series like James Patterson’s Alex Cross, what were some of the key elements that you wanted to retain from the books? And what new dimensions did you want to bring to the series?

Ben Watkins: I knew the Alex Cross series was a worldwide bestseller, so I was starting with a head start. When I dug into the books, I realized we hadn’t seen a reflection of what I saw in them—a Black community and a Black man as the lead. My aim was to honor that.

When I spoke to Jim Patterson, I told him Alex Cross had to be Black. Patterson embraced this wholeheartedly. He said Alex Cross should be a good man at his core and the smartest man in any room. Beyond that, I wanted to reflect a strong Black family and friendships, and ensure the community was represented. Ultimately, with a mystery show, you return for the characters, not just the mysteries.

[Caption: Click below to watch a video recap of Aldis Hodge, Ben Watkins (showrunner) and Latasha Gillespie (Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Global DEIA) at ABFF.]

MadameNoire: Aldis, you mentioned that the script was impeccably written. What was the most challenging aspect of playing Alex Cross, and how did you tackle it?

Aldis Hodge: Honestly, there were no challenges for me. I was inspired and excited from the start. Ben and I had a great discussion about our vision for the show, what it means, and its potential. I went to work every day excited, wanting to dive into the other characters’ storylines. So, for me, challenges turned into opportunities because of the supportive environment and the people I work with.

So for me, I think the idea of a challenge really just flips to opportunity, because of the environment that I was in and the people I worked with on a regular basis. So, no real challenges.

MadameNoire: We certainly can understand that. Now, here’s a fun question for you Aldis: What’s your workout routine, because you look like you’ve been hitting the gym?

Aldis Hodge: It’s Ben’s fault because I have to stay ready. I try to keep it together. I started working out with Corey Calliat, who’s an actor and a celebrity trainer. He’s amazing and has been getting me in shape!

MadameNoire: Thank you both so much. Much success to both of you.

Cross is poised to captivate audiences and bring new dimensions to the character of Alex Cross. Fans of the book series and new viewers alike eagerly await its premiere on Prime Video later this year. For additional information, visit @CrossOnPrime.

View the official trailer below: