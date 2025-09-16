Entertainment

Chris Brown, Kayla Nicole Get NSFW Steamy Onstage

Chris Brown’s NSFW ‘Legs In The Air’ Stage Moment With Kayla Nicole Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Kayla Nicole is the latest Breezy Bowl baddie to share a special performance with Chris Brown and the sensual shenanigans set social media on fire.

Published on September 16, 2025

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown
Source: John Lamparski/ Prince Williams

Kayla Nicole has BEEN that girl, and her viral spotlight-stealing stunt during a lap dance from Chris Brown was a reminder that she’s STILL that girl!

Kayla Nicole looked right at home at center stage during a steamy fan-favorite moment at Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl in Los Angeles this weekend. The #TeamTory talent invited the gym-built beauty onstage for a special dance that really turned up the heat in SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

The Welcome to the Pre-Game host was pretty and perched as the singer performed his classic hit “Take You Down,” and that’s exactly what he proceeded to do. We all know a song like this comes with some of Chris’ signature slangin’ and effortless acrobatics. Kayla cheered him on with a light twerk on a plush red lounger until the real show started.

We might need to see the sports broadcast baddie as a video vixen because she didn’t miss a beat when it came to matching Breezy’s energy. As soon as the “Forever” star walked up, her legs went up during the steamy serenade. They were really showing out while he straddled the seat and basically Kayla at the same damn time.

Is it hot in here or is it just them?

Kayla played her position perfectly, with one leg wrapped around his waist and the other pushed back on his shoulder. Sis did what needed to be done! Chris had one hand on the mic and the other wrapped around her neck. He appeared to lean in for a kiss, making the passionate embrace look realistic enough that multiple fans joked they can’t stop replaying the mouthwatering moment.

Kayla Nicole Is Taking “Control Of The Narrative” Of Her Life

We love to see Kayla living her best life! This concert is the first public outing since the epic engagement news about her ex, Travis Kelce, and his next, Taylor Swift, reportedly brings her a new wave of unwanted attention.

Fans of Taylor Swift have more than enough to focus on with their fave’s upcoming big day and new album. However, Kayla claims some stans made a hobby of harassing her since the Chiefs star’s new coupledom was confirmed in 2023. On Unapologetically Angel, the former ESPN correspondent revealed that the “hate” she receives online affected her for years.

With all the scrutiny on the Tribe Therepē founder, she recently dodged The Daily Mail’s question about America’s favorite “gym teacher and English teacher” getting married. When she spoke to PEOPLE during NYFW last week, she noted that the biggest lesson she learned in the past year is that “the opinions of others are only as big as you make them.”

That’s a word! Although Kayla may keep her distance from social media these days, she set it ablaze with her concert cameo.

