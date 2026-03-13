Source: Dreka Gates/IG:@drekagates, Source: Shaun T/IG:@shaunt, Source: Raven Tracy/IG:@soooraven Summer is nearly upon us and some celebs and influencers have been in that gym getting ready to put their bodies on full display. This week, Dreka Gates is giving a little strip tease on a yacht, while Raven Tracy took time to appreciate her body. Fitness legend Shaun T showed us what taking no breaks from the gym can get you! Here is Volume 18 of Fine AF Fridays! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Abs-olutely Dangerous — Taunt Tummy Season Has Arrived And These 20 Stars Came To Flex, Vol. 17 1. Tyla, 24 Starting the list off strong with Tyla, who went out for Paris Fashion Week wearing a tatted on top. If anyone can pull this look off, it’s Tyla for sure.

2. Amerie, 46 Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Wow! We can not take our eyes off of Amerie. She is killing this sheer bodysuit! And she is truly working the camera with those sensual eyes.

3. Martin Bobb-Semple, 28 All American: Homecoming star Martin Bobb-Semple flashed that dashing smile and those toned arms in Paris. He was with the Spanish luxury brand Loewe for Paris Fashion Week.

4. Lil Mama, 36 Alright now! It looks like Lil Mama has the smizing thing down. Maybe she can give us some lessons.

5. Shaun T, 47 Source: N/A / Source: Shaun T/IG:@shaunt Remember the in-home fitness program Hip Hop Abs, led by Shaun T? Well, here he is fitter than ever. He’s always had rock hard abs and a sculpted frame, but he’s managed to grow that now!

6. Porsha Williams, 44 Porsha Williams beauty is definitely unmatched. She is eating this buss down middle part and that face card has yet to decline!

7. Angel Love Davis Angel Love Davis looked absolutely stunning in her red embellished gown! She was going all out for the Married to Medicine reunion!

8. Ja Rule, 50 Woah now! Ja Rule just turned 50 and he let us know that he’s still got it! He’s definitely got us mesmerized with that rock hard chest!

9. Jeremiah, 25 Love Island star Jeremiah felt the need to reintroduce himself this week with these sexy black and white photos. Not sure why. Like how can we forget his name when he has a face like that?

10. Malik McIntyre, 29 Alright now! Not everyone can make being sweaty look hot, but Malik’s got the gift. I mean look at his even toned skin and his chiseled abs.

11. Raven Tracy, 32 Raven Tracy showed her body some love and like Malik she was in a gym when she decided to flick up a few selfies! At this point, we might need a gym membership too.

12. Caleb McLaughlin, 24 Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin was TOO FRESH for Paris Fashion Week. The furry sweater with the grey slacks *chef’s kiss.* Plus he’s got the low cut going on and it looks like some waves are coming through.

13. Serena Williams, 44 We don’t know who Serena Williams was feeling like, but she was looking dreamy and angelic in these pictures here. Hair was laid and waved perfectly and her two toned dress looked stunning on her.

14. Taylor Hale, 31 Source: Taylor Hale/IG:@taylorhale Taylor Hale, who was the first Black woman to win Big Brother, knocked our socks off with her photoshoot for Playboy magazine. The poses, the face, the body the hair – she ate!

15. Tahj Mowry, 39 We need some of these luxury fashion brands to tap Tahj Mowry as their ambassador. He’s got the face for it, obviously, and the body is on point!

16. Taylor Bennett, 30 Taylor Bennett looks like he is ready for summer the way he posted up shirtless on the beach looking handsome. We’re ready too Taylor!

17. Tyriq Withers, 27 Tyriq Withers never fails to make us googly eyed over him! Like can you blame us when he looks like this?

18. Coco Coco from Love Island already blew us away on the show with her undeniable beauty, but she took it to another level with this new cut and hair color!

19. Taye Naija Influencer Taye Naija is so picture perfect in this beach photo. He isn’t even doing much, but this effortless energy plus the vibrant colors and handsomeness really makes for a good combo.