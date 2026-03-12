WNBA Star Rickea Jackson’s Protective Order Reveals Months Of Alleged Threats, Stalking And Violence From James Pearce Jr.

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

WNBA star Rickea Jackson speaks out after filing a petition for a protective order against her ex-boyfriend, James Pearce Jr. She alleges months of threats, harassment and violence that left her fearing for her safety. Read more about the protective order details inside.

According to a report from ESPN, the Los Angeles Sparks forward filed the petition for an injunction for protection against dating violence shortly after the Falcons defensive end’s February arrest on battery and stalking charges. In the court filing, Rickea Jackson wrote that she believed her life was in danger and feared what could happen if legal action was not taken.

In the documents obtained by ESPN, Jackson alleged that Pearce “verbally and physically abused me on more than one occasion” during their relationship and threatened to harm or kill her. The petition also claims he made disturbing threats that included placing a bag over her head. According to the filing, the situation escalated after Jackson attempted to end their relationship weeks before his arrest.

The most serious incident outlined in the report occurred on Feb. 7 in Florida. Jackson told authorities that she noticed Pearce following her vehicle while she was driving home. She said she immediately called 911 and decided to head toward a police station because she believed he intended to hurt her.

Jackson alleged that Pearce chased her car at high speeds through traffic before blocking her path at a traffic light. She claims he attempted to enter her vehicle and even jumped on top of it before getting back into his car and continuing the pursuit. According to the petition, Pearce then rammed Jackson’s car multiple times in an attempt to spin her vehicle out while she tried to reach the police station.

The situation reportedly intensified once Jackson arrived at the station. Authorities said Pearce struck her car again before fleeing the scene. Police later arrested him after a chase that reportedly involved striking a law enforcement officer with his vehicle.

Pearce now faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, fleeing police and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. The case is ongoing.

Jackson also claimed in her petition that Pearce repeatedly harassed her through text messages and showed up uninvited at her home. He would sometimes wait outside in his car or bang on her door. She also alleged that he attempted to pressure her to remain in the relationship by offering large sums of money.

A court granted Jackson’s initial request for protection, ordering Pearce to stay away from her home, workplace and vehicle. A hearing to determine whether a permanent injunction will be granted is scheduled for April.

The Atlanta Falcons declined to comment on the situation when contacted by ESPN.

