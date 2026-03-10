Rihanna Shooting Suspect—Everything We Know About ‘Bible Influencer’ Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Charged With Attempted Murder

Source: Aeon / Getty

Things got scary for Rihanna after a shocking shooting incident unfolded outside her Los Angeles home and the suspect’s bizarre online history quickly started making rounds across the internet.

According to Daily Mail, the woman arrested in connection to the attack has been identified as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz. She is a self-described Bible influencer, who allegedly posted disturbing messages directed at the global superstar just days before the shooting.

Authorities say the frightening situation went down Sunday (Mar. 8) afternoon near Rihanna’s Beverly Hills-area mansion. Police reportedly received calls about gunfire around 1:20 p.m. and quickly responded to the scene. Officers later took the 35-year-old suspect into custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigators say Ortiz allegedly drove up to the property and opened fire with what police described as an AR-15 style rifle from a vehicle parked across the street from the home. Dispatch audio cited by the Los Angeles Times suggested that as many as ten shots were fired, with several rounds or fragments striking the exterior gate and parts of the property.

