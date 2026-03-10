Rihanna Shooting Suspect—Everything We Know About ‘Bible Influencer’ Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Charged With Attempted Murder

Close
Crime

Rihanna Shooting Suspect Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: What We Know

Ortiz allegedly posted disturbing messages directed at the superstar just days before the shooting.

Published on March 10, 2026
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2026
Source: Aeon / Getty

Things got scary for Rihanna after a shocking shooting incident unfolded outside her Los Angeles home and the suspect’s bizarre online history quickly started making rounds across the internet.

According to Daily Mail, the woman arrested in connection to the attack has been identified as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz. She is a self-described Bible influencer, who allegedly posted disturbing messages directed at the global superstar just days before the shooting.

Authorities say the frightening situation went down Sunday (Mar. 8) afternoon near Rihanna’s Beverly Hills-area mansion. Police reportedly received calls about gunfire around 1:20 p.m. and quickly responded to the scene. Officers later took the 35-year-old suspect into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. 

Investigators say Ortiz allegedly drove up to the property and opened fire with what police described as an AR-15 style rifle from a vehicle parked across the street from the home. Dispatch audio cited by the Los Angeles Times suggested that as many as ten shots were fired, with several rounds or fragments striking the exterior gate and parts of the property. 

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion Hit By 10 Rounds Of Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

Thankfully, no one was injured in the terrifying incident. Reports indicate that Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting, though it remains unclear who else was inside the residence when the gunfire erupted. 

While the motive behind the attack is still unclear, details about the suspect’s online behavior have raised eyebrows. The Daily Mail reports that Ortiz had previously posted hostile comments aimed at Rihanna on social media, fueling speculation that the attack may have been fueled by a personal fixation with the singer.

Investigators and internet sleuths also began digging into Ortiz’s past after her arrest, uncovering a history that reportedly includes previous legal troubles and erratic social media activity. According to the outlet, the suspect often positioned herself online as a religious influencer while posting inflammatory statements and conspiracy fueled commentary.

Police say Ortiz fled the scene shortly after the shots were fired but was tracked down and arrested roughly 30 minutes later at a shopping center in nearby Sherman Oaks. Officers also recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the attack.

For now, the case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Rihanna has not publicly commented on the situation, but fans across social media are expressing relief that the singer and her family were unharmed.

The disturbing incident serves as another reminder of the intense security risks celebrities face even inside their own homes.

RELATED CONTENT: See Rihanna’s Cheeky Wardrobe Mishap That Nearly Stole A$AP Rocky’s Thunder At NYFW Show


Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Rihanna
