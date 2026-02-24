Close
Obituaries

2-Time WNBA Champion Kara Braxton Dead At 43

Cobb County police say that Braxton was traveling on I-285 in Atlanta when her vehicle veered into the concrete median. She leaves behind her son Jelani Thurman.

February 24, 2026
Seattle Storm v Phoenix Mercury
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

The WNBA lost one of its sisters this weekend in a tragic event that has left the sports world grieving.

According to reporting by NBC News, two-time WNBA champion Kara Braxton has died at age 43. Cobb County police say that Braxton was traveling on I-285 in Atlanta when her vehicle veered into the concrete median.

“The Ford continued in a northerly direction against the concrete wall until coming to rest on the left shoulder of I-285 at Cobb Parkway,” police said in a press release. 

The WNBA released a statement sending regards to Braxton’s family.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton,” the WNBA said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time.”

Braxton was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. At this time, police have not provided a reason why she crashed but the incident is still under investigation.

Kara Braxton was picked #7 in the 2005 WNBA draft by the Detroit Shock, where she won two championships in 2006 and 2008. Over her ten-year career, she also played forthe Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Braxton played her best seasons wearing a Mercury jersey in 2010 and 2011 when she averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

According to APNews, the Liberty took to social media to recognize Braxton’s tragic death.

2007 NBA All-Star Game - "Diddy" After Party
LAS VEGAS – FEBRUARY 18: Detroit Shock team member Kara Braxton attends the 2007 NBA All-Star Game “Diddy” After Party at the Rain Nightclub in the Palms Hotel and Casino on February 18, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images) Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

“We mourn the loss of Kara Braxton, a former Liberty player whose presence and passion left a lasting impact on our organization and the women’s game,” the Liberty posted on social media.

Braxton is survived by her son Jelani Thurman, a tight end for the University of North Carolina football team, who posted a simple message of mourning on his Instagram story saying:

Imma miss my queen!

Our thoughts and prayers are with Braxton’s family and friends. May her memory be a blessing.

