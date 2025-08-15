Crime

Uber Faces 400,000 Sexual Assault Reports In Five Years

Uber’s Faces Alarming Safety Crisis: Sexual Assault Reports Averaged Every 8 Minutes for 5 Years

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mid adult woman using mobile phone in the passenger seat inside the car
Source: Frazao Studio Latino / Getty

Uber is confronting a deeply troubling reality. Between 2017 and 2022, riders reported incidents of sexual assault or misconduct approximately every eight minutes, totaling more than 400,000 cases in the U.S. alone.

According to internal documents first reported by The New York Times, Uber has a huge problem on its hands. This alarming frequency highlights the dark underbelly of ride-sharing. It proves that despite engineering design and safety updates, serious vulnerabilities persist. Uber’s own disclosures suggest that while 99.99% of its 6.3 billion trips were incident-free, the sheer volume of trips means that even a small percentage represents a significant crisis.

An article from The Independent shares one particularly chilling case involved a woman from Oklahoma who called an Uber in 2021 to return home from an engagement party. She later woke up alone in a strange car, bruised and disoriented, with her jeans inside out and her underwear in her purse. The driver, Timothy Alexander Greene, was later convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

RELATED CONTENT: Will Uber’s New Women-Only Feature Actually Make Rides Safer For Black Women?

Attorneys argue that such horrific cases underscore a broader industry failure. Jim Mitchell, representing the Oklahoma survivor, told The Independent, “Especially with solo female passengers, this is a huge problem in the industry.” Similar accounts from unwanted touching in California to extended detours and alleged assault in Texas paint a terrifying pattern of risk and recklessness.

Taxi passenger sitting backseat automobile closeup. African woman night trip
Source: stockbusters

Uber insists safety is a core value. The company points to features like RideCheck, which uses GPS to detect off-course routes. It also mentions “Follow My Ride,” which allows trusted contacts to track rides in real-time. Unfortunately, these features are far from foolproof. As Uber’s head of safety in the Americas, Hannah Nilles, noted, “No single safety feature or policy is going to prevent unpredictable incidents from happening.”

Critics say Uber’s public messaging downplays the severity of these incidents by lumping minor misconduct with physical assault. While some reports, like unwanted flirting or staring, may not involve physical harm, victims argue that minimizing such behavior risks undermining their experiences and discourages reporting.

At least seven U.S. states now have multi-district litigation ongoing against Uber, with thousands of plaintiffs alleging rideshare-related sexual assault.

Ultimately, this reckoning raises urgent questions about how rideshare companies ensure passenger safety. With billions of rides taken every year, patchwork features and PR statements are not enough. Uber and the broader rideshare industry must confront this systemic failure with accountability, transparency, and meaningful reforms.

Comment your thoughts below.

RELATED CONTENT: Important Safety Tips For Women Riding Uber Or Lyft Alone

Related Tags

sexual assault sexual assault allegations taxis Uber

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close