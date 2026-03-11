Close
Lifestyle

WCW — 50 Queer Queens Owning Women's History Month

WCW — 50 Queer Queens Owning Women’s History Month, Vol. 14

Why limit International Women's Day to once a year when you've got Women Crush Wednesday?

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 50

5th Annual #GLAADHonors
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Jerrie Johnson attends the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Why limit International Women’s Day to once a year when you’ve got Women Crush Wednesday?

This week’s WCW is dedicated to our queer queens who slayed the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, and even the ones who have got our timelines buzzing (we love you, Choyce)!

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens occupying space in our hearts this week.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Women Dominating Culture, Confidence, And Our Timelines, Vol. 13

1. Choyce Brown

2. Niecy Nash

37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Niecy Nash attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)

3. Emira D’Spain

37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Emira D’Spain arrives at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

4. Peppermint

37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Peppermint arrives at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

5. Isis King

37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Isis King arrives at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

6. Nadine Bhabha

37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Nadine Bhabha arrives at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

7. Krystal Delite

37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Krystal Delite Thomas attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

8. Janae Sims

9. Keke Palmer

Hermès AW26 Womens Show
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Keke Palmer attends the Hermès AW26 Womens Show at La Garde Republicaine on March 7, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hermès)

10. Morgz and Liss

11. Kehlani

12. Porsha Williams

13. Sway

14. Jasmin A. Robinson

15. Victoria Monet

16. KWN

17. Jerrie Johnson

5th Annual #GLAADHonors
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Jerrie Johnson attends the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

18. B. Hawk Snipes

5th Annual #GLAADHonors
B. Hawk Snipes at the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors held at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

19. Angelica Ross

20. Kerri Garrett

5th Annual #GLAADHonors
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Kerri Garrett attends the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

21. Laurie Townshend

5th Annual #GLAADHonors
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Laurie Townshend attends the 5th Annual #GLAADHonors at The Fonda Theatre on March 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

22. Willow Smith

23. Sasha Lance

24. BRE-Z

25. Ty Young

26. Doechii

27. Tia Hogue

28. Peach

29. Honey Wheat

30. India Jade

31. Raven-Symoné

32. Janelle Monáe

33. Lakeyah

34. Queen Latifah

35. Nat Marshall

36. DreamDoll

37. Cynthia Erivo

38. Syd Colson

39. Laverne Cox

37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Laverne Cox attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

40. MJ Rodriguez

"The Rocky Horror Show" Photo Call
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the “The Rocky Horror Show” photo call at The Lambs Club on March 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

41. Wanda Sykes

42. Chelle

43. Josie Pickens

44. Asiahn

45. Zuhura La’Beija

46. Yardley “YAYA”

47. Arlo Parks

48. Mampztheplug

49. Muney The Model

50. Daph

RELATED CONTENT: 9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

NEXT SLIDE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435363738394041424344454647484950

Related Tags

37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards 5th Annual #GLAADHonors black gays black lesbians Choyce Brown Emira D'Spain Isis King janelle monae Jerrie Johnson Krystal Delite Lakeyah Laverne Cox lesbian LGBTQ lgbtq community lgbtqia MJ Rodriguez Nat Marshall Queen Latifah Queer raven-symone Sasha Lance Syd Colson Victoria Monét Willow Smith Women Crush Wednesday
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed

Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations---'I've Been Known'

Bossip

Style Gallery: TIME Women Of The Year Gala Top Fashion Moments

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

So Stunning: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The TIME Women Of The Year Gala

Bossip
Jean Paul Gaultier - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

Thinking Of Going Pixie? Check Out Justine Skye At Paris Fashion Week

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
4 Items
Celebrity  |  Imann Milner

‘Are You F**king Crazy?’—Royce Reed Slams Dwight Howard’s Wife Amy Luciani After She Claimed His Drug Addiction Caused CPS To Take Their Daughter

Comment
Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Reality TV  |  Shannon Dawson

Case Update: Dr. Wendy And Eddie Osefo To Be Tried Separately For Fraud After ‘Extensive Discovery’

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close