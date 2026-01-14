From Middle School To Millions: Kristy And Desmond Scott’s Relationship Timeline Amid Messy Divorce

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Social media stars Kristy and Desmond Scott's love story began long before social media fame, and ended just as publicly. After more than a decade together, Kristy, 30, filed for divorce from Desmond, 32, on Dec. 30, 2025, according to court records obtained by TMZ. Kristy listed alleged infidelity as the reason for the split. The influencer couple, who wed in 2014 after four years of dating, share two sons together, Vance and Westin. The Scotts said "I do" at a young age in 2014. Kristy and Desmond Scott's love story began when they were just kids. Kristy and Desmond met in middle school and started dating at 14, forming a bond that followed them into adulthood, according to The Grio. Years later, in 2014, they decided to make it official. Kristy was 19, and Desmond was 20 when they said "I do," committing to a life together after years of friendship and young love. Over time, their family grew. The couple welcomed two sons, Westin and Vance, and built a life that they frequently shared with millions of followers online. Kristy went on to amass 16.9 million followers on TikTok and 9.5 million on Instagram, while Desmond's platforms grew to 1.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million on Instagram. Their content often showcased humor, family moments, and their playful dynamic, especially when it came to Desmond being the household chef. But fans were shocked when the couple announced their divorce in December, leading to a public response from Desmond. Kristy has yet to comment on the split. So how did a relationship that started in middle school and lasted over a decade finally come to an end? Here's what we know about Kristy and Desmond Scott's long and very public journey together, and what led up to their unfortunate split.

On Jan. 19, 2025, Desmond responded to Kristy's divorce filing. On Jan. 10, Desmond shared an Instagram Stories post responding to the situation. "I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation," Desmond began. "I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I'm truly sorry for the hurt it has caused." He emphasized his role as a father. "Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been." Desmond went on to explain that while they tried to work through their issues, things ultimately fell apart and they "faced challenges." He penned that they worked hard to and "made sincere efforts to work through them," but after he told her he "wanted to separate" at the end of 2025, he admitted he eventually "made choices" that he said he wasn't "proud of." Desmond concluded, "I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce. I ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I'm grateful for that support."

Fans claim signs of divorce were present, pointing to a video Kristy shared on Dec. 17, 2025. Fans began to speculate when the couple’s marriage began to go south. Looking for clues, some eagle-eyed social media detectives pointed to a TikTok post shared by Kristy on Dec. 17, 2025, a few weeks before the divorce announcement. Many believed it hinted at the breakup. In the clip, she struggled to cook for herself as fire alarms sounded in her apartment. The video included text that read, “any time I attempt to cook.” Since Desmond typically handled cooking, fans flooded the comments after news of the divorce broke. “I remember when she said she will never learn how to cook coz she married a chef…..now she is learning….it’s truly over,” one commenter wrote on Jan.10. Another added, “You can literally see the hurt.” A third penned, “This is definitely around the time she found out. Her light obviously dimmed. Nobody deserves this!” In a follow-up video of Kristy prepping another meal, one commenter wrote, “Kristy letting the world know she can cook without Desmond.”

The last video the couple appeared together in was on Dec. 9, 2025. The last time Kristy and Desmond appeared together on social media was Dec. 9, 2025. In the video, Kristy pretended to be “a 24 karat gold Lubu” while Desmond played along in the background. They appeared happy, playful, and perfectly normal, showing no outward signs of tension.

In October 2025, the couple was still documenting romantic moments. On Oct. 30, 2025, they filmed what would become their last documented date night, playfully spraying Valentino perfume on one another as part of a brand partnership. Just weeks earlier, on Oct. 29, Kristy had posted a satirical video joking about cooking for Desmond. “Giving my chef husband a break,” she captioned the clip, which showed her preparing intentionally lazy “meals,” including a bowl of ice and a can of Spam with a fork.“When we got married, he banned me out the kitchen so,” she wrote.

They moved into their new home in Houston in August 2025. The couple and their sons moved into their new Houston home, which they built from scratch, in August 2025. In a post shared on Aug. 8 of that year, the couple filmed themselves placing their first delivery order in their beautiful abode.

Kristy and Desmond shared a fun family moment with their sons that same month. Just a month later, in August 2025, Kristy shared a sweet family video featuring their sons, Vance and Westin. Known for her comedic content—often running, dancing, and moving dramatically in high heels—Kristy included her boys in the fun as they jumped, ran, and did somersaults in new shoes she picked out for them, mimicking her movements while Desmond watched, laughing and slightly embarrassed.

Kristy and Desmond Scott celebrated 11 years of marriage in July 2025. Throughout 2025, Kristy and Desmond continued sharing moments that appeared joyful and loving. In July 2025, they celebrated 11 years of marriage with a social media montage. “Saved the best for last, this year’s shenanigans have been insanity. Almost 11 years together (and he’s counting @desmondscott),” penned Kristy.

They celebrated 10 years of marriage in August 2024 with a beautiful floral-themed party. In August 2024, the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage with a floral-themed anniversary party surrounded by friends and family. Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, Kristy and Desmond reflected on how far they had come. “The theme of the party was focused on floral elegance. Our guests felt like they were walking into a garden,” the couple told PEOPLE about their anniversary soirée in Houston that year. “Our aim was to be elegant and timeless.” The celebration was deeply personal, touching on their shared history and growth. “We were teenagers and hadn’t even developed any style preferences, so this was our chance to redo our wedding as the adults that we are now, celebrating the life we’ve built and journey thus far!” the parents explained. “This felt even more special than our wedding.” They added that friendship was the foundation that built their marriage. “We have been best friends since teenagers and that’s never changed,” they added at the time. “We focus on genuinely having fun, constantly laughing, keeping things light and spontaneous, and finding humor in everyday life. 10 years flew by, we’ve literally grown up together and navigated life together.”

Kristy and Desmond Scott began posting on social media in 2020. In 2021, Kristy reflected on the couple's rise to social media fame while appearing on the Shawn & Andrew Podcast, revealing that the shift was sparked by life in "quarantine." "We would post stuff on social media every now and then before the pandemic happened," she said around the 3:50 mark. "But when quarantine started, I just started posting every day and getting this fool [pointing to Desmond], and once this guy started to laugh and just be his normal, crazy self, it started to kinda blow up." As their online presence rapidly grew, Desmond added that their success on social media naturally shifted their professional focus, explaining that they "slowed down a lot" with their wedding film company, which they started in 2018, as content creation took center stage. Kristy proudly proclaimed that she was the more creative one in the relationship. MadameNoire sends love and light to Kristy and Desmond as they navigate this challenging time.