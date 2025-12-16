Source: The Chi on Showtime / The Chi on Showtime

The Chi has always been more than just a show. With its layered portrayals of love, loss, survival, and community, the series reflects the nuanced realities of Black life—and its women characters often carry the emotional weight of that storytelling.

Hannaha Hall and Birgundi Baker, who portray Tiffany and Kiesha, know that responsibility intimately. Whether their characters are navigating co-parenting, healing from trauma, or learning to stand in their truth, both women bring emotional depth to roles that mirror the lived experiences of so many Black women.

But beyond the screen, both actresses have also been on their own journeys of self-protection and self-preservation. In a conversation with MadameNoire, they opened up about the boundaries they’ve learned to set both personally and professionally—boundaries rooted in peace, protection, and emotional clarity.

Here are seven boundaries every Black woman needs, according to The Chi’s leading ladies—and the real-life wisdom that keeps them grounded.

