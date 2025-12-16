The Chi's Birgundi & Hannaha Talk Boundaries All Women Need
7 Boundaries Every Black Woman Needs — According To ‘The Chi’’s Birgundi Baker & Hannaha Hall [Exclusive]
The Chi has always been more than just a show. With its layered portrayals of love, loss, survival, and community, the series reflects the nuanced realities of Black life—and its women characters often carry the emotional weight of that storytelling.
Hannaha Hall and Birgundi Baker, who portray Tiffany and Kiesha, know that responsibility intimately. Whether their characters are navigating co-parenting, healing from trauma, or learning to stand in their truth, both women bring emotional depth to roles that mirror the lived experiences of so many Black women.
But beyond the screen, both actresses have also been on their own journeys of self-protection and self-preservation. In a conversation with MadameNoire, they opened up about the boundaries they’ve learned to set both personally and professionally—boundaries rooted in peace, protection, and emotional clarity.
Here are seven boundaries every Black woman needs, according to The Chi’s leading ladies—and the real-life wisdom that keeps them grounded.
1. Stop Romanticizing Potential
Tiffany has juggled love and loyalty between Emmett and Rob. Kiesha, after enduring trauma, has learned not to confuse safety with chemistry. Both women have loved deeply—sometimes at the expense of their peace.
“We hold it down. That’s in us. But that potential will give you the short end of the stick.” — Birgundi Baker
“It’s embedded in us as Black women. We’re nurturers. But when you don’t have peace, when you’re unhappy, when you’ve spoken up and nothing changes—that’s when you’ve got to go.” — Hannaha Hall
They agree: giving grace is essential—but staying in spaces that don’t grow with you is a boundary violation in disguise.
2. Don’t Overextend Yourself Emotionally
Kiesha is rebuilding her life with care. Tiffany often carries her pain with a smile. Both women know what it means to be drained without even realizing it.
“When life starts feeling heavy from one little problem, that’s how I know I’ve gone too far emotionally. I’m letting it spill over. It’s too much.” — Birgundi
“You can be emotional—but also strategic. Turn your emotions into action. That’s what my mom taught me. Put it in a document. Show the receipts.” — Hannaha
Self-awareness is power—but so is self-regulation.
3. Speak Up—Even When It’s Uncomfortable
This season, Tiffany is more vocal than ever. Kiesha continues to reclaim her voice after surviving trauma. Both actresses have learned the importance of timing—and tone.
“It’s not what you say—it’s how you say it. And age teaches you that. When it’s your family, your money, your peace… you’re going to speak up.” — Hannaha
“We’re emotional, and that’s not a weakness. But you gotta get creative with how you speak your truth. Especially in business.” — Birgundi
Speaking up doesn’t always mean being loud. Sometimes, it means being intentional.
4. Keep Some Parts Sacred
In an age of oversharing, both actresses are learning the art of privacy.
“I get anxiety when I post. I’m super private about my family. You want to keep some things to yourself—to protect your peace.” — Birgundi
“Our fans love us. And I love sharing pieces of myself. But it’s a fine line. That’ll always be a boundary we’re adjusting.” — Hannaha
Protecting your joy also means protecting your access.
5. Let Loyalty Evolve
Letting go is rarely easy—especially when history is involved. Whether it’s with lovers, friends, or family, loyalty can’t come at the cost of your growth.
“If something no longer serves you, it’s baggage. And baggage weighs you down.” — Birgundi
“I don’t always know how to leave… especially with people I love. But I’m learning there’s no right way. You just have to do it.” — Hannaha
Holding on to expired connections only delays your elevation.
6. “No” Is a Full Sentence
As careers blossom and priorities shift, the power of “no” becomes essential.
“When there’s more on the line—your goals, your peace—it gets easier to say no. You start to revisit your values and move differently.” — Hannaha
“No isn’t rejection—it’s redirection. And if you want peace, you have to practice it unapologetically.” — Birgundi
Guilt isn’t required. Boundaries are permission slips for self-respect.
7. Healing Isn’t Linear—And Neither Are Boundaries
What works in one season might not serve you in the next. Both women believe in doing the internal check-ins necessary to realign.
“You have to do intake with yourself. Where am I? What do I need? What will I not tolerate anymore?” — Hannaha
“Forgive yourself. Even the stuff you think you messed up—God can use it. It’s all going to make sense one day.” — Birgundi
Growth comes in cycles. So do boundaries.
Final Words
When asked to name a single boundary that changed their lives, both actresses returned to one word: access.
“You may love them—but they may not need access to you. Because that access can interrupt your peace.” — Hannaha
When asked to complete the sentence “Black women deserve…”, their answers were clear:
“Black women deserve rest.” — Birgundi
“Black women deserve respect… and not just quietly. Out loud.” — Hannaha
For every woman choosing herself this season—let this serve as your blueprint. Your boundaries are your armor. Your peace is your power.
