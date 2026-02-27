Fine AF Fridays — Stars Serving Body-Ody-Ody & Tailored Temptation, Wait ‘Till You See Mustafah: Vol. 16

Source: Niecy Nash/IG:niecynash1, Source: Travis Cure/IG:@travis.cure, Source: Lakeyah/IG:@lakeyah This week is all about bodies and suits! The Queen of curves Niecy Nash did her big one as she celebrated her special day with a photoshoot. Rapper Lakeyah did not come to play for the cover art of her latest single. But the men put up a good fight this week as well and many tapped into their modeling side. Actor Travis Cure made the list for the first time thanks to dapper outfit that had us enchanted! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Waistlines Snatched, Curves Activated — The 20 Sexiest Stars Of The Week Vol. 15 1. Latto, 27 Big Mama aka Big Latto might be quiet on the internet, but the work never stops for her. She put on a fierce feline look for her upcoming collaboration with Gucci as they prepare to drop their Primavera collection.

2. Alonzo Arnold, 35 Okay now! Alonzo Arnold is giving early 2000s video vixen vibes with this look! Hair and body tea and he brings the outfit to life!

3. Indiyah Polack, 27 Indiyah Pollack’s been a barbie since her Love Island days. But this pink hair look really takes the cake! She can do no wrong with her glam.

4. Isaiah Mustafah, 52 If you are watching season 2 of Cross, then you know that it’s an overwhelming amount of eye candy on that show. Isaiah Mustafah who plays one of the handsome detectives just flexed his modeling skills on the cover of Quintessential magazine.

5. Aldis Hodge, 39 Speaking of which, let’s talk about Mustafa’s partner in crime and main character of Cross, Aldis Hodge. I mean, doesn’t he make you just hold your breath a little every time he comes on your screen. Just a whole body of FINE!

6. Yamen Sanders, 31 Yamen Sanders from Love Island All Stars has us ready to go on vacation with him! I mean who wouldn’t want to spend a weekend with these abs!

7. K. Michelle, 43 Oh snap! K. Michelle did not come to play with these promotional images for Real Housewives of Atlanta. She stunned in a beautiful gold gown with her hair curled perfectly on one shoulder. Who’s watching this season?

8. Megan Thee Stallion, 31 Megan has been hitting us with so many fire looks this week it was hard to choose but she absolutely ate this shoot up. We are loving this blonde on her and of course her body looks amazing in this skirt.

8. Rema, 25 Nigerian artist, Rema, ripped the runway for Diesel during Milan Fashion Week. It’s no secret that he has a striking face card! We just love that it’s being put to good use for high fashion.

9. Clarke Peoples, 23 The beautiful Clarke Peoples was soaking up some sun in Rio (must be nice). She stunned with her braids and bright swimsuit! Okay Claaaarke!

10. Miles Canton, 20 Miles Caton aka Preacher Boy from Sinners was looking devilishly handsome in his Louis Vuitton suit. He was all dressed up for the BAFTA Awards.

11. Lola Brooke, 32 Lola Brooke may be tiny in size, but when it comes to her lyrics and her fashion she is anything but that.

12. Keith Powers, 33 Keith Powers is one of those people who don’t have to do much when it comes to an outfit, his face is high fashion enough. Just look at how good he looks at the screening of his movie Gates.

13. Lakeyah, 24 “They like, ‘Lakeyah why they sleeping on you so hard?'” We don’t know because she’s been serving looks, been dropping bars and she’s about to drop a few more for her song Herskiii, which is releasing today. But this pose in the car window is NASTY honey!

14. Niecey Nash, 56 Niecy Nash and those dangerous curves of hers turned 56 this week. We must say that she looked stunning in this Pamela Anderson-esque hairstyle.

15. Josh Levi, 27 Just one question…how can we be the ones to get on Josh Levi’s plate!? We just want a closer view of them muscles.

16. Mike Epps, 55 Oh snap now! Not Mike Epps pulling up with the fresh fit in Philly and was looking mighty good too!

17. Serena Page, 26 Our Love Island season 6 winner Serena Page took some breathtaking selfies while out on a boat. Look at how the sun complements her skin so well!

18. Travis Cure, 38 If Tyler Perry knows how to do anything, it’s pick fine men for his projects. Travis Cure, who played Bobby on The Oval posted pictures wearing a black suit and almost hypnotized us with those eyes.

19. Hennessy Carolina, 30 I guess being fine just runs in Cardi B’s family. Her sister was showing body and serving face in her Hello Kitty bikini set!