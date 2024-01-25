MadameNoire Featured Video

Upcoming femcee ScarLip (Sierra Lucas) asked if her followers thought she was beautiful while flashing an infectious smile.

In an 11-second clip posted on Monday, Jan. 22, ScarLip questioned if people thought she and her smile were beautiful.

“Do you guys think I’m beautiful? Do y’all think my smile is beautiful? She asked before modeling her radiant smile.

Commenters assured her she was beautiful, along with her smile.

“Your smile is so contagious,” one person wrote.

“Why do you keep asking people that? God made you in his image and liking,” another person wrote.

“The question is, do you think you’re beautiful? I do.”

“You’re not bad looking, but the person inside of [you] is more beautiful.”

“Awww, not me smiling at her smile.”

“Girl, you’re beautiful and confident.”

“Hell, yes. I started smiling when you smiled.”

Receiving her answers, Scarlip went to the comments and asked commenters, “So, why do y’all make [fun] of me on Instagram?”

Since coming into the public light, ScarLip has encountered trolls calling her ugly under almost every post for no reason, which hurts her.

Male social media users have commented that she’s ugly because she didn’t make provocative music like Cardi B.

During an Instagram Live session two weeks ago, ScarLip admitted she didn’t like people bashing her looks.

“…people telling me I’m not pretty, and that bothers me a little bit because I believe I’m beautiful,” she said. “That doesn’t make me feel good when you tell me that, guys. When you tell me I’m not pretty. When you tell me I’m ugly. When you tell me no man wants to sleep with me. Things like that make me feel horrible.”

The rising star has been vocal about colorism, writing a rap about how society’s negative perceptions of dark-skinned women affected her self-image.

“I hated being dark-skinned / You don’t even know what it’s like in our skin / Never telling how we feel, we keep it locked in. We only pretty if we’re naked on the ‘gram.”

Some people have agreed that Scar is beautiful; only the mark on her lip makes her look rough.

In an interview with VladTV, the “Blick” rapper shared that her older brother gave her the gash on her lip when she was 16.

She said she returned home from a football game an hour before her curfew.

After knocking, ScarLip said her aunt and brother looked through the peephole but cut the lights off to pretend they weren’t home. Her younger sister eventually informed her that she couldn’t come into the house because she was “late” and had to find another place to stay.

Instead of arguing, ScarLip searched for a place to crash for the night when her brother approached her about money.

“I’m telling him, ‘I don’t have any money.’ I’m telling him, ‘Yo, you see, this woman just kicked me out the house. I’m already going through my own problems. Leave me alone,'” the 23-year-old recalled.

ScarLip said her older brother pinned the blame on her “being a hoe” and punched her face. Scar said she blacked out and woke up seeing blood gushing from her lips. The neighbors heard her screaming for help and called the ambulance while screaming at her brother for hitting a girl.

Medical personnel informed her aunt that she had to choose between kicking Scar out or her brother and the aunt decided to remove Scar.

Scar said when she looked in the mirror after getting stitched up, she felt her brother made her ugly.

Little did she know, she’d become a beautiful rapper with beast bars.