Fine AF Fridays! Waistlines Snatched, Curves Activated — The 20 Sexiest Stars Of The Week Vol. 15

Source: Dreezy/IG:@dreezy, Source: Joey Bada$$/IG:@joeybadass, Source: Clermont Twins/IG:@clermonttwins This week’s Fine AF Friday stars shared some enticing photos following their Valentine’s Day celebration. Dreezy and the Clermont Twins had us clutching our pearls after dropping their spicy lingerie pics on the ‘Gram. And Joey Bada$$…well he continues to prove that he doesn’t have to show much skin to get attention. His impressive fashion and his handsome face do enough together. Let’s see who else made this week’s list. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Stars Serving Bare Chests, Bold Cleavage & Unapologetic Skin, Vol. 14 1. Marlo Hampton, 50 Oh if this is what self love looks like at 50 then we want that too! Marlo Hampton flaunts her toned legs and abs as she nails her recreation of Naomi Campbell’s Love magazine shoot.

2. Pretty Vee, 34 Like her name, Pretty Vee looked so pretty in her Valentine’s Day shoot! Her hair was on point and her face was serving with her sexy, chic outfit.

3. Jayda Cheaves, 28

Jayda Cheaves switched up her look and served alternative glam to promote another product from her Jayda Cheaves Beauty line. She is certainly keeping the girls fed with images.

4. Michael Porter Jr., 27 NBA player Michael Porter Jr. gave us a peak of what’s under that jersey when he went topless for his vacation photos. Let’s just say, we likin’ what we seein’ Michael!

5. Joey Bada$$, 31 Joey Bada$$ has some of the best fashion in the game right now. Plus with a face like that and smooth skin, he got our hearts throbbing!

6. Dreezy, 31 Source: Dreezy/IG:@dreezy Bump a box of chocolates! Dreezy would’ve definitely been the better dessert for Valentine’s Day. She posted enticing photos of her wearing brown lingerie and a brown fur coat this week that left us drooling.

7. Marcus R. Ashford, 28 Being as handsome as he is, English soccer player, Marcus R. Ashford doesn’t have to do much to get a picture that makes us want to stop scrolling.

8. Brent Faiyaz, 30 Oh this ain’t right! Brent Faiyaz knows exactly what he’s doing coming on her topless, looking all good, while trying to sell us some CD’s. Alright stop your begging Brent….we’ll take 10.

9. Keenyah Hill, 40 Most of us have seen the bombshell America’s Next Top Model documentary by now and got to see this beauty, Keenyah Hill, again. She was a former cast member and is now a pose and model coach and doing one heck of a job. Look at how she is eating these up!?

10. Nara Smith, 24 And since we are on the subject of serving face, can we take a second to appreciate this headshot image of Nara Smith!? It’s a completely different tone from her daily at home videos that typically show her cooking delicious looking meals, while also being a mother and a wife. It definitely shows her range as a model.

11. Danielle Brooks, 36 Danielle Brooks looks scrumptious in this baby blue fur set! It’s not clear where she went, but no doubt she was one of the baddest in the room where ever she went.

12. Jay Barnett, 43 Just Heal With Dr. Jay host, Dr. Jay Barnett definitely put us in our feelings with this hot photo of him! How can we sign up for his sessions?

13. Megan Thee Stallion, 31 Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with a blue short cut for her birthday. But what was not a surprise was her showing off that body-ody-ody. Luckily, we never get tired of seeing it!

14. Caleb McLaughlin, 24 Caleb McLaughlin looked handsome and dapper for the premiere of the upcoming animated sports movie called, Goat. Plus the custom made grillz were a very nice touch.

15. Jeremy Meek, 42 Honestly it’s unfair that Jeremy Meeks doesn’t need to put in much effort to look like a whole meal! Just look, pose, and snap.

16. Yung Miami, 32 For her birthday, Yung Miami did not come to play. She slipped on – or probably jumped in – a skin tight, fun-patterned jumpsuit that hugged all her curves.

17. Tommie Lee, 41 Tommie Lee almost made us drop the phone scrolling to these pictures. She gave a whole lot of sex appeal while snapping up photos on a boat.

18. Shannon and Shannade Clermont, 31 Source: Clermont Twins/IG:@clermonttwins One thing about the Clermont Twins is they know how to drop a picture that will have us dropping our jaws. At this point, we shouldn’t be shocked with the content they put out, but all this beauty and booty never gets old.

19. O’Ryan, Omarion’s brother, O’Ryan is just too fine for his own good. His face is already mesmerizing, but the abs are the icing on the cake.