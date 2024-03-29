MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper 50 Cent has reportedly filed for custody over his son, who he shares with ex Daphne Joy, after discovering she was allegedly involved in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The rapper seemingly confirmed the reports.

A source reportedly came to Us Weekly to report that 50 Cent wasn’t ecstatic about the mother of his son reportedly being linked to the messy Diddy lawsuits brought on by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones and is seeking sole custody of their child.

“Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son,” the source told the outlet.

Following the reports, the “Candy Shop” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) with a screenshot of Complex’s report and wrote, “It is what it is. See you in family court, sex worker!”

This came after the rapper reacted to Joy’s alleged involvement in the case.

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker,” he tweeted. “You little sex worker. LOL Yo, this shit is a movie,” he tweeted Wednesday, March 27.

On Thursday, March 28, Joy responded to the claims about her name in the lawsuit on her Instagram.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” Joy wrote. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

She then penned a response to her baby daddy and posted it on Instagram Thursday, March 27, accusing him of barely seeing their son and raping her.

“Curtis James Jackson (50 Cent’s real name). Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would [you] feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.”

She continued, “We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son, and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image for our son that you have never even earned.”

Her last paragraph read, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor, and My God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Joy’s name was in Lil Rod’s sexual misconduct lawsuit, where he accused the 54-year-old music mogul of forcing him to have sex with sex workers and sex trafficking multiple women, Joy being one of the sex workers employed by Diddy.