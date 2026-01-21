Close
Lifestyle

50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 7

Women Crush Wednesday— 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 7

Another Wednesday, another chance to fawn over the women topping the list for Women Crush Wednesday!

Published on January 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 50

OUT100 Celebration - Arrivals
Source: River Callaway / Getty

Another Wednesday, another chance to fawn over the women topping the list for Women Crush Wednesday!

You know the drill by now, but if you’re unaware, this one is for our queen queens! It doesn’t matter where you fall within the LGBTQIA+ community; we’re here to shine a light on 50 of the hottest people who make our hearts swoon!

Meet us here every week to see who made our WCW hot list, but until then, let’s dive into the folks who have us drooling over our phone screens this week!

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Of The Hottest Queer Queens Redefining Black Love, Vol. 6

1. Bre-Z

2. Bri Love

3. Ty

4. KB Enterprises

5. JM

6. Attorney Jasmin A. Robinson

7. India Jade

8. Courie

9. Milly

10. Krys Lighkt

11. Phoenix Quintara

12. Ty Young

BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party in Atlanta, Georgia
Source: Derek White / Getty

13. Britney Griner

OTHER: NOV 04 Brittney Griner Receives W.E.B. Du Bois Medal
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

14. Lauryn

15. Raven-Symoné

The 28th Family Film and TV Awards
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

16. Janelle Monáe

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

17. Loni

18. Jess The Alchemist

19. Mack The Tailor

20. Jerrie Johnson

21. Porsha Williams

22. Morgz

23. Nat Marshall

24. Peach

25. L Morgan Lee

26. Ché & Cherice

27. Lizzy George-Griffin

28. Tiffchrissy Love & Marriage

29. Quintessa Q. Swindell

30. Dream Doll

31. Cynthia Erivo

SBIFF's Kirk Douglas Award Honoring Cynthia Erivo
Source: Rebecca Sapp / Getty

32. Syd Colson

33. Natasha Howard

34. Jac’Eil

35. Laverne Cox

Disney+'s "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" New York Premiere
Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

36. Jonquel Jones

37. MJ Rodriguez

The Cast Of "Loot" Appear On SiriusXM Hits 1 The Morning Mash Up
Source: Noam Galai / Getty

38. Key

39. Amiyah Scott

40. Xiomara

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTnzgbmD7Nk/?img_index=1

41. Wanda Sykes

42. Chelle

43. Dezzy Jones

44. Lisan

45. Thandiwe Newton

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Anaconda"
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

46. Vazquez

47. Chef Ashley Dulce

48. Press Dawn

49. Jazzawazz

50. Josie Pickens

RELATED CONTENT: ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Confesses She’s Dating A Woman — Meet Her Stunning New Girlfriend Sway

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435363738394041424344454647484950

Related Tags

black lesbians Janelle Monáe Jerrie Johnson Jonquel Jones Laverne Cox lesbian LGBTQ lgbtq community lgbtq representation MJ Rodriguez Queer queer community Thandiwe Newton
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Don Lemon and Nicki Minaj

Don Lemon Dutifully Drags 'Undocumented' Nicki Minaj For Latest Rant, Rapper-Turned-Republican-Grifter Doubles Down On Homophobic Hysteria

Bossip
Donald Trump Bernice King

We Have A Nightmare: Donald Trump’s White House Begrudgingly Celebrates MLK Day, Bernice King Responds To Civil Rights Act Rhetoric

Bossip

How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

When The Coat Is The Outfit: A Gallery Of Our Fav Celebs In Some Serious Outerwear

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close