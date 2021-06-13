MadameNoire Featured Video

In May, Raven-Symone shared via social media that she had dropped 28 pounds and now she is revealing how she did it. During a visit to Good Morning America, the former The View host shared how she has been meeting her weight loss goals.

“I am an avid faster,” she said. “I make sure I have a minimum of a 14-hour fast between dinner and breakfast.”

Besides fasting, the 35-year-old actress added that she maintains a low-carb diet and also does minimal exercise. She said she wants to continue this lifestyle change so she is still healthy as she ages.

“I drink a lot of water and I drink a lot of electrolytes and I’ll have some bone broth now and then depending on if it gets difficult,” she added. “But I have a goal in mind so that’s what keeps me sustained. I want to make sure my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”

She also discussed her previous weight loss journey when she lost 70 pounds in 2011 and said that she wasn’t happy with the results.

“The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” she said. “So, when I lost weight, and I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head, I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks.’”

The former That’s So Raven star said she doesn’t plan on slimming down that much this time around and just wants to be healthy more than anything else.

“I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” she continued. “I’m not trying to be, like, ‘Oh, my God, look at me.’ I have a goal in mind and it’s not just weight loss, it’s really complete body health. … I don’t try to speak for anybody else.”

Watch the interview below.