Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, continues to speak about the WNBA star’s ongoing detainment in Russia.

“There is one person that can go get her, and that’s our president,” Cherelle recently told ESPN‘s Angela Rye. “He has that power. You know, I’m just like, ‘Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.’ We’re expecting him to use his power to get it done.”

A recent graduate of a Juris Doctor degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law, Cherelle mentioned her feeling that the U.S. government would be doing more if an NBA player was the one in Brittney’s situation.

“We do live in a world that, the bigger the platform, the bigger the urgency,” she noted.

Cherelle says the last time she heard her wife’s voice was when they spoke on the phone the day the athlete was detained at an airport in Moscow.

As MADAMENOIRE detailed in our previous reporting, Russian authorities apprehended Brittney for allegedly possessing vape cartridges with hashish oil.

“I’m in a position of complete vulnerability right now. I have to trust people that I didn’t even know until Feb. 17,” Cherelle said. “So I’m trusting her lawyers… ‘How does she look? How is her spirit? How is her energy?’ I’m just asking all those questions, trying to just get some type of indication or vibe.”

“Some days they say, ‘She’s really strong. … She seemed in good spirits when we talked.’ And sometimes they’ll say, ‘Her energy was really low,'” she continued.

Brittney’s wife also recently spoke with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts.

“[Brittney] wrote me one letter and was like, ‘Babe, I know you wanna go down right now but like, don’t just yet,'” Cherelle recalled. “I won’t go down until she’s back… Every single day matters for me to be sound, for me to be alert, for me to be attentive, to make sure that she comes back.”

Read more updates on Britney’s situation down below.

