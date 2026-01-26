Photo taken at my baby shower in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, in April 2025. Photo courtesy of Siobhan Dixon. Full transparency: As I attempt to type these words, I’m simultaneously pushing back my keyboard because my 8-month-old daughter is on my lap breastfeeding—well, sort of. She’s also flailing her arms all over, reaching for anything and everything in or out of her sight. Months seven to eight have easily been my favorite so far—the culmination of so many game-changing milestones. From saying “Da-da” to sitting and crawling to holding her bottle from start to finish of a feeding, sometimes with one hand. She’s eating more actual “food” (mostly purees), so that she’s much less dependent on that expensive-ass (albeit, life-saving!) formula and my breast milk. Combined with her sleeping through the night, I’ve finally regained some level of sanity and flexibility, which has been completely absent from my life since she was born, especially during the early months when she was solely breastfed. Now, I have the luxury of breastfeeding not only for her literal survival but also for comfort or to put her to sleep, which is what I’m trying to do while I write. RELATED CONTENT: 10 Black Women Who Gave Birth After 40, Proving It’s Never Too Late Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. But my daughter suffers from severe FOMO (fear of missing out), and always has. So, she’s doing what my sister dubbed “the Stevie Wonder,” swinging her head back and forth, trying her damndest to fight the sleep while also rigorously rubbing her spellbinding almond-shaped slanted eyes, which I have no shame in bragging that she got from me! She looks up at me as if she’s asking for my blessing to fall asleep. As a sign of reassurance, I kiss her forehead and hold her tight. Now she’s wrapped around me like a baby koala bear, the touch of her fingers like silk filled with love. I’m trying to type as lightly and with as little motion as possible so that I don’t wake her up. Now she’s “slaughing” a portmanteau my 10-year-old goddaughter came up with for when she smiles in her sleep, which she does often and shows off her one dimple on her left cheek. Yeah, she got that from her Mama, too! She’s my “dimple twin,” just one of a never-ending list of nicknames starting with “kickie monster” to “Betapac booty” to “smiley bear.” She’s a happy baby. Very happy. Always has been. Sweet. Loving. Beautiful. Smart. Healthy. Perfect. I have never felt as purposeful as I do being her mother. So, if having my daughter and becoming a first-time mom after 40 makes me “geriatric,” I’ll be that forever and a day. Photo taken at the hospital on our day of discharge, May 11, 2025, Mother’s’ Day. Photo courtesy of Siobhan Dixon.

Not Experiencing Motherhood Was My Only FOMO Party Pics Backdrops was the event designer for my baby shower, turning my mother's house into a pink, gold, and white wonderland. Photo courtesy of Siobhan Dixon. Some of the beautiful gifts and one of the party favors from my family and friends. Photo courtesy of Siobhan Dixon. I am a first-time mom who returned from maternity leave to my full-time remote job as Senior Editor at MadameNoire just over a month ago, and I represent a growing number of women who are having babies later in life, more than ever in fact. An August 2025 survey from HRC Fertility revealed many people think the term "geriatric pregnancy"—defined as pregnancy at age 35 or older— is antiquated and may even exacerbate anxiety for women 35 and over who want to get pregnant. It's well-known that stress during pregnancy can have detrimental outcomes on both the mother and the unborn child. As Dr. Sasha Hakman explained to Parents, "Pregnancy anxiety or stress is associated with earlier delivery and higher preterm risk," regardless of age. Honestly, the label and the idea of being pregnant after 40 really did not concern me. I'm comfortable and confident in my "big age," as the kids say now. I just knew I wanted to be a mom. Motherhood has always been something I've wanted and believed was in my destiny. And, not becoming one sooner was a very conscious and personal decision I made based on various factors, like choosing the right partner. Two things in life are certain: I always wanted a daughter, and I love me some Mary J. Blige. I stumbled on this adorable outfit while shopping at the mall with my best friend and her kids in July 2023, long before I even started trying to get pregnant. Photo courtesy of Siobhan Dixon. Another reason was the 2023 death of a close friend of mine, who passed away suddenly at age 39 from pregnancy complications due to fibroids. Like many, correction, most Black females, I have uterine fibroids. I have been fortunate enough to know about mine since I was in high school, and they have never caused me any issues. Still, based on the loss of my friend, combined with the staggering maternal health statistics for Black women, and let's not forget my age, I did my due diligence beforehand to ensure that my fibroids would not interfere with or stop my ability to conceive, carry, or deliver a baby. I am truly blessed and grateful that there were no issues at any stage of my pregnancy due to my fibroids, age, or any other reasons. According to Mayo Clinic, people of African descent are disproportionately affected by uterine fibroids, with up to 90% having developed fibroids by age 50. Furthermore, Black people develop fibroids at younger ages and have larger, faster-growing fibroids. Despite my self-assuredness and good fortune, I was and am still very aware of how age can negatively impact conception and complicate pregnancy, especially for Black women. The reality is that there are increased risks for those who get pregnant over age 35. So, let's discuss this thing called "geriatric pregnancy."

Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, But Not When It Comes To Fertility, Pregnancy, And Delivery Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 2008 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2008, in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage). Her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubr,y was born on March 16, 2008. It was Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry who introduced me to the term “geriatric pregnancy.” While pregnant with her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, in 2008, the then-41-year-old posed for the February issue of InStyle magazine, in which she shared, “Did you know this is a ‘geriatric pregnancy?’ I cringe when I hear that. I’m like, ‘Take that off my chart!’” Firstly, the term “geriatric pregnancy” is now considered offensive and outdated. Now, the preferred term for people who become pregnant at age 35 or older is Advanced Maternal Age (AMA). According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “the majority of healthy people who get pregnant in their late 30s, and even into their early 40s, have healthy babies.” Still, “age is one of the most important” fertility factors. Some risks of AMA pregnancies include hypertension, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and chromosomal abnormalities. A decline in fertility, sometimes related to fibroids or endometriosis are also more likely for older people. “There’s also a slightly increased risk of stillbirth for moms-to-be over 40,” explained Dr. Hakman. The risk of miscarriage also increases with age, with experts estimating that 50–75% of pregnancies can end in miscarriage after age 40. However, Dr. Hakman and most experts agree that “most pregnancies after 40 are healthy and fairly uncomplicated, assuming there’s no prior medical history.” According to OB-GYN Dr. Natasha Spencer, “A healthy pregnancy after 40 is highly dependent on the individual health of the person. Someone who is generally healthy could have an uncomplicated pregnancy with a good outcome.”