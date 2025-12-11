‘We Were Betting On God’ Instead They Signed A Deal With The Devil — Day26 Talks Bad Boy Trauma, Diddy’s Control And The Mental Health Crisis That Followed [Exclusive]

✕ It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 20 years since R&B group Day26 was established under the tutelage of now-disgraced music mogul and Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs on MTV’s groundbreaking reality TV singing competition Making The Band 4. “Acts come and go, so to still be here, and still be relevant, that’s a blessing in itself,” shared Brian, 45, in an exclusive interview with MadameNoire. “God is good. God is good to us, definitely.” The five original members of Day26 also include Robert, 41; Mike, 39; Que, 37; and Willie, 44, who said they are still together and a “well-functioning machine at the moment.” RELATED CONTENT: Freddy P Of Da Band Said Diddy Made Him ‘Hate Life,’ Fellow Da Band Members Chime In Source: Day26 / courtesy of Day26

The Dec. 2 release of Netflix's explosive documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executive-produced by rapper 50 Cent, now places all former Bad Boy Records artists and affiliated acts under scrutiny. Day26 appears in episode 3, "Official Girl." "He [Diddy] was definitely a Black figure who was powerful enough to make my dreams come true. That's why I was doing it," said Que in the doc. Founded in 1993, Bad Boy defined '90s R&B and hip-hop music. Whether you were officially signed to the label (The Notorious B.I.G, Craig Mack Faith Evans, Total, Mase, and 112, to name a few successful artists), Puffy produced your albums like Mary J. Blige's classics What's The 411? and My Life, or a Bad Boy-produced single skyrocketed you to one hit wonder stardom like Gina Thompson, there was a time when any affiliation with the label was a surefire stamp of approval. Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty For people like me, who "come from the shiny suit era," as Brian put it during our chat, it's understandable why they still signed on the dotted line despite having reservations, given the label's sketchy history. "We all knew we were pretty much in an iron-clad contract," admitted Brian. "We understood what we were getting ourselves into. But, I think at that moment we are just kind of like betting on God." The risky move paid off, and the Bad Boy magic worked like a charm for Day26. Their self-titled debut album was released on March 25, 2008, reaching No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Day26 was signed to Bad Boy from 2007 to 2012. Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

When asked to reflect on some of their fondest memories from that time, Que shared, “Just that process of being a part of an MTV show. First getting introduced to the cameras, and then going into competition mode, then actually winning. That’s crazy. It was thousands of people. That’s like winning the lottery.” But they also expressed that with time, age, more experience, and in retrospect, their interpretation of some memories has changed. I asked them to touch on the more negative experiences and what they’ve learned from them moving forward. “It was like a double-edged sword because we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the fame and all the things like that. But on the flip side of it, the contract was so, you know, it’s something you should never give anybody,” said Willie. “It was just a highway-usery type of situation where it was non-negotiable, and I think that’s what kind of kills a lot of the momentum for what that really is for you at the time, ’cause, you’re young and you really just want to be hungry and win.” “But then, when you kind of get to that realization moment, it is going to be more of a struggle at some point than it is a reward,” he added. By 2007, Bad Boy’s musical legacy was already solidified, but the label also had a reputation for exploitative contracts, mismanagement, and mistreatment of its artists. The band was asked if they had any reservations about signing with Bad Boy, given the label’s sketchy past. “It’s a messed-up contract,” said Willie candidly. “But at the same time, you didn’t set yourself up for anybody to block those things, even after. So I think that was like the biggest disconnect, like, ‘Oh, so we can’t do this nomo without you?”