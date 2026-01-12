55 & Forever Fly: Celebrating Mary J. Blige’s Birthday And Iconic Style Evolution

Source: Courtesy of Instagram @the_rnb_talk_show and Getty.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul burst onto the music scene in 1992 with a unique sound and image that effortlessly merged NYC’s rough-around-the-edges aesthetic with girlie grace. And as she said in an MTV interview that same year, “There’s only one Mary J. Blige.“

RELATED CONTENT: For Colored Girls ‘Tired Of Giving In’—12 Songs By Black Women That Embody Rosa Parks’ Fearless Spirit

With more than 30 years in the entertainment industry, the Bronx-born songstress remains a style icon. From the Hollywood hills to the corner of any hood, MJB could teach a class on how to seamlessly move between worlds and always look damn good doing it. Here’s a crash course on style according to Mary J. Blige.

Source: YouTube screenshot.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Lesson No. 2: Be a hair chameleon. Mary’s hair is almost never black, but it’s always styled to perfection. Case in point below!

Mary J. Blige Performs on The Today Show Summer Concert Series on August 9, 2002, at NBC Studios Rockefeller Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

“I change the color of my hair a lot because I like color, I like fashion, and I like being different,” she told MTV during an interview in the ’90s.

Lesson No. 3: Designer sunglasses are mandatory.

Lesson No. 4: Big earrings and other bold statement jewelry, often a Jesus piece, because Mary always put God first.

Lesson No. 5: Makeup must be beat to the gawds.

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Lesson No. 5: Curved, short, long, French—don’t matter, but nails did. Always!

Source: Mary J. Blige circa 1997 / Courtesy of Siobhan Dixon.

Lesson No. 6: Animal everything—print, skin, fur, and anything in between!

Lesson No. 7: Be able to dress it up and bring the class to the red carpet and appropriate occasions.

Mary J. Blige attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images)

Lesson No. 8: But don’t be afraid to get a little gully when you need to.

Lesson No. 8: Never forget your roots and always represent where you’re from.

Lesson No. 10: Personal style is not just about expression; it’s also about the experience. So, don’t forget to enjoy the ride and have some fun!

Now that we’ve covered some of the basics of Mary’s style mantra, let’s celebrate her 55th birthday and iconic style evolution with 55 of her most “Amazing” fashion moments below.