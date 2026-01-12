Close
Celebrating Mary J. Blige's 55th Birthday & Iconic Style Evolution

55 & Forever Fly: Celebrating Mary J. Blige’s Birthday And Iconic Style Evolution

With more than 30 years in the game, MJB could teach a class on how to seamlessly move between worlds and always look damn good doing it. Here's a gallery of her most "Amazing" fashion moments.

Published on January 11, 2026
Source: Courtesy of Instagram @the_rnb_talk_show and Getty.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul burst onto the music scene in 1992 with a unique sound and image that effortlessly merged NYC’s rough-around-the-edges aesthetic with girlie grace. And as she said in an MTV interview that same year, “There’s only one Mary J. Blige.

With more than 30 years in the entertainment industry, the Bronx-born songstress remains a style icon. From the Hollywood hills to the corner of any hood, MJB could teach a class on how to seamlessly move between worlds and always look damn good doing it. Here’s a crash course on style according to Mary J. Blige.

Lesson No. 1: Fly ass footwear! Be it sky-high boots or casually rocking Jays, Mary’s shoe game is top tier!

mjb boots
Source: YouTube screenshot.

Lesson No. 2: Be a hair chameleon. Mary’s hair is almost never black, but it’s always styled to perfection. Case in point below!

Mary J. Blige Performs on The Today Show Summer Concert Series on August 9, 2002, at NBC Studios Rockefeller Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

“I change the color of my hair a lot because I like color, I like fashion, and I like being different,” she told MTV during an interview in the ’90s.

Lesson No. 3: Designer sunglasses are mandatory.

Lesson No. 4: Big earrings and other bold statement jewelry, often a Jesus piece, because Mary always put God first.

Lesson No. 5: Makeup must be beat to the gawds.

23rd Annual American Music Awards
Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Lesson No. 5: Curved, short, long, French—don’t matter, but nails did. Always!

Mary J. Blige.
Source: Mary J. Blige circa 1997 / Courtesy of Siobhan Dixon.

Lesson No. 6: Animal everything—print, skin, fur, and anything in between!

Lesson No. 7: Be able to dress it up and bring the class to the red carpet and appropriate occasions.

The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles
Mary J. Blige attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images)

Lesson No. 8: But don’t be afraid to get a little gully when you need to.

Lesson No. 8: Never forget your roots and always represent where you’re from.

Lesson No. 10: Personal style is not just about expression; it’s also about the experience. So, don’t forget to enjoy the ride and have some fun!

Now that we’ve covered some of the basics of Mary’s style mantra, let’s celebrate her 55th birthday and iconic style evolution with 55 of her most “Amazing” fashion moments below.

1. It all started with a Slowbomb bubble bomber for Christmas … and the rest is history. (Circa 1983)

2. Kool with a Kapital K. (Circa late 1980s)

3. Keeping it comfy for the stage in an all-white romper. (August 1992)

Mary J. Blige at KMEL Summer Jam 1992
Mary J. Blige performing at KMEL Summer Jam 1992 at Shoreline Amphitheater. Event held on August 1, 1992, in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

4. “I can remember when” early 90’s plaid print was a real vibe. (September 1992)

Mary J. Blige Live In Concert
Mary J. Blige performs at the Arie Crown Theater in Chicago, Illinois, in September 1992. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

5. Diddy fully understood this styling assignment. (July 1992)

6. Whether worn to the front or the back, not even a baseball cap can hide Mary’s captivating beauty. (Circa 1992)

7. Mary, are we channeling some Thriller with this red leather vest? (January 1993)

20th Annual American Music Awards
Mary J. Blige, wearing a red quilted waistcoat over a black sweater and black trousers, attends the 20th Annual American Music Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 25th January 1993. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

8. Rocking rose gold, Mary looked like the statues she won that night. (March 1993)

7th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Mary J. Blige during the 7th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 9, 1993. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

9. Mary is about that Lo Life. (July 1993)

Mary J. Blige performs at KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 31, 1993, in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

10. Who gon’ check me boo? (December 1994)

Mary J. Blige at the Fox Billboard Awards 1994-Backstage at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California on December 7, 1994. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

11. She’s goin’ up in this all-white twist on her iconic “I’m Goin’ Down” video look. (January 1995)

The 22nd Annual American Music Awards
Mary J. Blige at the 1995 American Music Awards during The 22nd Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeleson January 30, 1995. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)
The 22nd Annual American Music Awards
Mary J. Blige at the 22nd Annual American Music Awards on January 30, 1995. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

12. Mary loves an all-white ensemble and always looks heavenly. (March 1995)

9th Soul Train Music Awards
Mary J. Blige during The 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on March 13, 1995. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Rapper and producer Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs and singer Mary J. Blige (Mary Jane Blige) poses for photos on the red carpet during the 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on March 13, 1995. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

13. Fendi fabulosity. (October 1995)

Mary J Blige
Mary J. Blige performs on stage at Madison Square Garden, New York, 5th October 1995. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

14. Latex Lady. (December 1995)

Mary J. Blige stands at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards December 6, 1995 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison)

15. “On that Mary s–t” in an oversized jersey and gladiator sandals. (Circa 1996)

mjb 96
Source: Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @maryjbligefashionbook.

16. Meee-owww! Head to toe, this look gets 10s across the board. (February 1996)

Mary J. Blige, wearing a leopard print outfit with a headscarf and sunglasses, in the press room of the 38th Annual Grammy Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 28th February 1996. Blige is holding her ‘Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group’ award received for ‘I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By,’ which Blige recorded with Method Man. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

17. Lilac lady. (March 1996)

Mary J. Blige at the 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on March 29, 1996. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

18. Welcome to the Share My World era. (Circa 1997)

19. Mary is quick to switch things up with a chic pantsuit. (Circa 1997)

Mary J. Blige.
Source: Courtesy of Siobhan Dixon. Photo by Jill Greenberg/Outline.

20. A penny for your thoughts and a million for that hairdo! (Circa 1997)

Mary J. Blige.
Source: Courtesy of Siobhan Dixon.

21. We’ll be lovin’ these dapper duds. (Circa 1999)

MJB George Michael
Source: YouTube screenshot.
MJB George Michael
Source: YouTube screenshot.

22. Diagonal diva. (September 1999)

Mary J. Blige poses for the September 1999 issue of ‘Today’s Black Woman’ magazine. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

23. The ultimate girls’ girl. (September 1999)

1999 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
American singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige and American rapper Lil’ Kim in the press room of the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Metropolitan Opera House, part of the Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, September 9, 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)
mary j blige lil kim
Mary J. Blige, Diana Ross, and Lil’ Kim presenting the award for Best Hip-Hop video during the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center in New York City on September 9, 1999. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

24. Suited and booted. (October 1999)

Mary J. Blige during the Grand Re-opening Gala of the Radio City Music Hall at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on October 4, 1999.
REOPENING GALA FOR RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL IN NYC
Source: Rick Maiman / Getty

25. The “dancery” queen has arrived. (November 2001)

Mary J. Blige during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 8, 2001. (Getty Images)

26. There’ll be no more “Rainy Dayz” with this showstopping red leather trench coat. (March 2002)

27. Simple and sexy. (Circa 2003)

28. Another all-white ensemble with a pop of python print. (August 2003)

2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige arriving at the 2003 VMAs at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 28, 2003, wearing Versace. (Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images)

29. “MJB Da MVP.” Period! (December 2005)

30. Classy with a little hood. (February 2008)

31. Mary proves she’s definitely one of the most stylish New Yorkers in this trendy two-piece. (September 2010)

Patrick McMullan Archives
Mary J. Blige attends US WEEKLY Names The 25 Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2010 at Lavo on September 15, 2010, in New York City. (Photo by EUGENE MIM/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

32. On the prowl in cheetah print. (Circa 2011)

2011 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

33. Still on the hunt in jaguar. (October 2011)

34. Champagne beauty. (January 2012)

69th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 15, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

35. Bandaged baddy. (June 2014)

The World Premiere of Screen Gems' 'Think Like a Man Too'
Mary J. Blige attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Think Like A Man Too” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 9, 2014, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

It’s the shoes for me!

"Think Like A Man Too" - Los Angeles Premiere
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

36. Show ’em how you glow up. (May 2017)

37. An incredible woman indeed. (November 2017)

PORTER Hosts Incredible Women Gala In Association With Estee Lauder
Mary J. Blige at PORTER Hosts Incredible Women Gala In Association With Estee Lauder at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 1, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for PORTER Magazine)

38. “The Naked Truth” is Mary killed this crotcheted catsuit. (November 2017)

Mary J. Blige arrives at Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

39. From the messy top knot to the ground-grazing gown, gimme the whole look! (January 2018)

W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon
Mary J. Blige attends W Magazine’s Celebration of its ‘Best Performances’ Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon at Chateau Marmont on January 4, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine)

40. A little thigh goes a long way in this sexy Versace dress. (May 2018)

41. This Gucci ensemble is tough, but damn, Mary! Don’t hurt ’em. (July 2018)

2018 Essence Festival - Day 2
Mary J. Blige performs at the 2018 Essence Music Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 7, 2018, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
2018 Essence Festival - Day 2
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

42. Versace, Versace, Versace! (October 2018)

43. Hip Hop x Fashion = Mary J. Blige. (May 2019)

MCM Global Hosts Premiere Of “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion” At Tribeca Film Festival
Mary J. Blige attends the premiere of “The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion” at Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on May 2, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 2019 TriBeCa Film Festival )
MCM Global Hosts Premiere Of “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion” At Tribeca Film Festival
Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

44. Baby, it’s cold outside, but Mary stays warm in this bright orange bubble jacket. (November 2019)

45. High-fashion designer duds and Timbs are just quintessential Mary. (January 2020)

46. Even when it’s chilly outside, MJB keeps it hot like fire with her fashion. (January 2020)

47. Speaking of hot, the Sun Goddess is sizzling in this gold bikini! (January 2021)

48. My Life, My Life, My Life needs this entire red carpet ensemble. (June 2021)

Mary J Blige: My Life Premiere Presented By Amazon Studios
 Mary J. Blige attends ‘Mary J. Blige: My Life’ premiere presented by Amazon Studios at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on June 23, 2021, in New York City. (Getty)
Mary J Blige: My Life Premiere Presented By Amazon Studios
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

49. Stevie Wonder may have written the song, but Mary is the real “Golden Lady” in this incredible Met Gala look. (September 2021)

50. Mic drop! Mary brought all the drama with her electrifying Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance and outfit. (February 2022)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

51. Looking like a real “Ride or Die, Chick” in this biker-inspired get-up. (May 2023)

2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit - Mary J. Blige Concert
Mary J. Blige performs during the 2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit – Mary J. Blige Concert at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

52. This gorgeous green gown deserves all the envy. (July 2024)

53. Lady in red. (November 2024)

alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch
Mary J. Blige attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

54. There can only be ONE Mary J. Blige. (October 2025)

ONE Musicfest 2025
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

55. “Can anyone say, ‘No’ to Mary?” Apparently, not. Happy Birthday, Girl! (January 2026)

