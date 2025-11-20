Close
'Listen to Black Women' S. 6 Ep 2 Part 1 – Fibroids & TikTok 'Cures'

Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 2 (Part 1): Lore’l & Jessie Woo Get Real About Vaginal Health, Fibroids & Those TikTok “Cures

The season six premiere of 'Listen to Black Women' dives into viral health trends and gets candid about fibroids and Black women’s health.

Published on November 20, 2025

In this episode of Listen to Black Women, hosts Jessie Woo and Lore’l unpack health myths and viral TikTok health “hacks.” Joined by board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Nicole Sparks and cosmetic dentist Dr. Jarrett Manning, this dynamic roundtable separates fact from fiction, leaning on medical expertise to cut through misinformation and highlight real ways to maintain your health.

“There’s a lot on social media that we’re seeing, certain things trending on TikTok, like vaginal washes. But do they work?” Lore’l inquired.

“We need to ask the specialists what’s real,” Woo added.

Dr. Nicole stressed that “intimate” and “feminine” washes may be trending, but they don’t do much. “When it comes to your vaginal health, all you really need is water,” said the OB-GYN. “Your vagina is a self-cleaning oven … So you don’t need all of these things … There’s a lot of misinformation out there.”

Does boric acid really treat yeast infections?

Listen to Black Women Season 6
Source: Group House Media

Another trend that’s made the rounds on TikTok, Lore’l noted, is using boric acid to treat vaginal infections. Interestingly, Dr. Nicole didn’t completely dismiss the trend, clarifying that boric acid can be used to treat vaginal infections—but only for the toughest cases.

“If your doctor uses boric acid, it’s a last resort,” she explained. “There are lots of other treatments we will do. So it is part of our repertoire that we use, but it should not be the first thing that you do when it comes to treating yeast infections.”

“Don’t you kill bugs with that?” Woo pointed out.

“The formulation is a little bit different, but it’s very strong. That’s why it’s the last thing that we will use,” Dr. Nicole said. “If we’re not quite figuring out what’s causing it, then your doctor may offer you that.”

Should you rinse after brushing your teeth?

The conversation shifted to dental health, another topic that’s sparked plenty of discourse on social media. From charcoal toothpaste to tooth scrubs and water flossers, Dr. Jarrett explained what really works.

“My best advice is to make sure you are seeing a dentist,” she said, recommending three essential tools for maintaining good oral hygiene: string floss (“Not those picks or sticks, because they really don’t work well”), an electric toothbrush, and a tongue scraper.

Listen to Black Women LTBW season six
Source: Group House Media

As for other teeth-cleaning routines, Dr. Jarrett, who specializes in cosmetic and implant dentistry, revealed some common dental habits that might be doing more harm than good. “I’m not a fan of charcoal, let’s talk about that,” she said. “It’s too abrasive. Baking soda is too abrasive too … Charcoal, baking soda, those things wear away the enamel of the teeth.”

“Let me ask you this. I heard that when you brush your teeth, you’re not supposed to rinse,” Woo said.

Dr. Jarrett’s answer raised eyebrows. “Yup, you’re not supposed to rinse afterwards.” she explained. “It’s just what we were told to do growing up, right? But your toothpaste has an active ingredient—whether it’s fluoride or nano-hydroxyapatite—that is helping to strengthen your teeth, fight gum disease, and fight tooth decay. If you are rinsing that out, then you’re stopping the fight. So we want you to keep that in. We want to make sure you’re not rinsing.”

How do fibroids affect Black women differently?

Turning again to Dr. Nicole, Lore’l raised a crucial question. “I want us to touch on the fact that there are a lot of women dealing with fibroids, especially Black women. Could you please explain why that may be a situation that targets our community?”

Dr. Nicole opened up about her own experience with fibroids. “When I was in medical school, I was having heavy bleeding, bloating, all the symptoms. My biggest fibroid at the time was 16 centimeters, so it was huge. I looked pregnant. People were congratulating me … and I was not pregnant.” The OB-GYN noted that she, like many Black women, was offered an invasive treatment as a remedy. But as a busy medical student at the time, she couldn’t step away from her studies to undergo surgery. “So I found a doctor who could do a minimally invasive surgery so I could get the fibroids removed. And I’ve got four kids now.”

Fibroids are very common among women, the doctor noted. “By the time you’re 60 or 70, probably three-fourths of women are going to have fibroids,” Dr. Nicole said. “We do know that it’s worse in Black women. They have worse fibroids, bigger fibroids. They have worse symptoms. Some of it is genetics, some of it is the environment, like endocrine disuptors.” Factors such as the use of chemical straighteners and perms, as well as diet, can impact a person’s risk of developing fibroids, she explained.

Listen to Black Women LTBW Season Six
Source: Group House Media

“Part genetics, part environmental, partly it’s the system. There’s just a lot that goes into why Black women are experiencing fibroids at a higher rate and increased intensity.”

Dr. Nicole Sparks

Dr. Nicole stressed that patients have the right to advocate for their own health, especially in the face of explicit and implicit bias in the doctor’s office. “Because your doctor may be like, ‘Oh it’s fine’ or ‘That’s normal.’ I always tell people to tell their doctor, ‘Well it’s not normal for me. You may say ‘that’s normal’ but this is not normal for me.’ You want to find a doctor who believes your symptoms.”

Join the conversation from start to finish. Watch Listen to Black Women above.

Tap In Thursdays For New Episodes Of Listen To Black Women

Season 6 of Listen to Black Women is officially here. This iOne Digital original series centers Black women as they explore life, love, culture, and community through candid, thought-provoking conversations—featuring guests who speak their truths and leave no topic off-limits. Catch new episodes every Thursday on MadameNoire.com.

Listen to Black Women on: Spotify | Apple | YouTube

