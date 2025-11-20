Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 2 (Part 1): Lore’l & Jessie Woo Get Real About Vaginal Health, Fibroids & Those TikTok “Cures

✕ In this episode of Listen to Black Women, hosts Jessie Woo and Lore’l unpack health myths and viral TikTok health “hacks.” Joined by board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Nicole Sparks and cosmetic dentist Dr. Jarrett Manning, this dynamic roundtable separates fact from fiction, leaning on medical expertise to cut through misinformation and highlight real ways to maintain your health. “There’s a lot on social media that we’re seeing, certain things trending on TikTok, like vaginal washes. But do they work?” Lore’l inquired. “We need to ask the specialists what’s real,” Woo added. Dr. Nicole stressed that “intimate” and “feminine” washes may be trending, but they don’t do much. “When it comes to your vaginal health, all you really need is water,” said the OB-GYN. “Your vagina is a self-cleaning oven … So you don’t need all of these things … There’s a lot of misinformation out there.” RELATED. CONTENT: New Study Reveals Toxic Chemicals In Braiding Hair — Here’s What To Use Instead Does boric acid really treat yeast infections? Source: Group House Media Another trend that’s made the rounds on TikTok, Lore’l noted, is using boric acid to treat vaginal infections. Interestingly, Dr. Nicole didn’t completely dismiss the trend, clarifying that boric acid can be used to treat vaginal infections—but only for the toughest cases. “If your doctor uses boric acid, it’s a last resort,” she explained. “There are lots of other treatments we will do. So it is part of our repertoire that we use, but it should not be the first thing that you do when it comes to treating yeast infections.” “Don’t you kill bugs with that?” Woo pointed out. “The formulation is a little bit different, but it’s very strong. That’s why it’s the last thing that we will use,” Dr. Nicole said. “If we’re not quite figuring out what’s causing it, then your doctor may offer you that.”

Should you rinse after brushing your teeth? The conversation shifted to dental health, another topic that’s sparked plenty of discourse on social media. From charcoal toothpaste to tooth scrubs and water flossers, Dr. Jarrett explained what really works. “My best advice is to make sure you are seeing a dentist,” she said, recommending three essential tools for maintaining good oral hygiene: string floss (“Not those picks or sticks, because they really don’t work well”), an electric toothbrush, and a tongue scraper. Source: Group House Media As for other teeth-cleaning routines, Dr. Jarrett, who specializes in cosmetic and implant dentistry, revealed some common dental habits that might be doing more harm than good. “I’m not a fan of charcoal, let’s talk about that,” she said. “It’s too abrasive. Baking soda is too abrasive too … Charcoal, baking soda, those things wear away the enamel of the teeth.” “Let me ask you this. I heard that when you brush your teeth, you’re not supposed to rinse,” Woo said. Dr. Jarrett’s answer raised eyebrows. “Yup, you’re not supposed to rinse afterwards.” she explained. “It’s just what we were told to do growing up, right? But your toothpaste has an active ingredient—whether it’s fluoride or nano-hydroxyapatite—that is helping to strengthen your teeth, fight gum disease, and fight tooth decay. If you are rinsing that out, then you’re stopping the fight. So we want you to keep that in. We want to make sure you’re not rinsing.”