Tired Of Terrible Periods? These 5 Game-Changing Hacks Will Make Your Cycle So Much Easier

5 Period Hacks Will Make Your Cycle So Much Easier

Say goodbye to leaks, cramps, and stress — and hello to comfort, confidence, and even a little pleasure.

Published on November 7, 2025

Cropped shot of an attractive young woman sitting on her bed and suffering from period pains at home. Woman with menstrual pain.
Source: Jelena Stanojkovic / Getty

Periods are in short — a pain. But did you know you can make them a lot easier with a few simple tricks? We’ve all heard of heating pads, but there is so much more that can make your cycle more manageable. If you think you’ve heard it all, these tips will have you wondering how you ever managed your periods without them.


1. Eat a steak.

Grilled Beef Machete Skirt Steak, prime meat isolated on white background. top view
Source: Vladimir Mironov / Getty

When you’re on your period, you lose a lot of iron, which is stored in your blood. A heavy period can lower your levels, so keep them up by treating yourself. In general, you deserve a treat (or three) during your cycle, so add a steak to the menu. One sirloin or ribeye has about 2 to 3 milligrams of iron. Although it won’t make up for all your iron loss, it can give you the boost you need, especially at the beginning of your period. 

2. A little extra padding goes a long way.

Latin American woman, with toilet paper
Source: jose carlos cerdeno martinez / Getty

For those heavy-flow days when you just don’t trust your pad alone, a folded piece of toilet paper or paper towel can provide backup protection. Place it at the back of your underwear to catch any stray leaks and give yourself peace of mind throughout the day.

3. Double up on your pads.

Classic Black Cotton Panties Isolated
Source: Crispin la valiente / Getty

If you’re biggest opp is leakage on your period, here’s another one. Stick a pad in the front and the back of your underwear. This will prevent leaks from coming out from the back. Will it feel a little like a diaper? Yes. But will you feel super secured. Absolutely. 

4. If you’re lactose intolerant, don’t mess with dairy (not even a little bit). 

mac and cheese
Source: Tanay Hudson / Tanay Hudson

Having diarrhea on your period is on par for the course, unfortunately, but can especially be difficult for women who are lactose intolerant. You might want to avoid it altogether around your cycle. If you want to relieve your period diarrhea a little, stay away from cheese to make your period much easier. 

5. Have an orgasm.

Young woman sitting on bed
Source: Tony Anderson / Getty

Having an orgasm can do way more than boost your mood. It can cause a boost in blood flow, which is excellent for easing cramps. Having a big O (or two) on your period also causes uterine contraction, which can help expel the uterine lining. Cuming can also release stress-reducing hormones like dopamine and pain-relieving endorphins. It’s a win-win and overall a great time.  

